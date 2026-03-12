The Raptors fell into the play-in

Samson Folk & Trevon Heath detail the latest in the Raptors realm.

From Louis’ piece:

“At least the Raptors surprised us against the Pelicans? We know they are going to lose to better teams. Perhaps they’ll lose to worse teams, too? It’s hard to blame a single Raptor. None played well enough.

The Raptors are now positioned to try to reach the playoffs through the play-in tournament. They are falling in the standings. They have also been, compared to most other teams, quite healthy, so it’s not like they have an enormous influx of talent waiting on the horizon. Their schedule remains dastardly going forward. Things look bleak.

Murray hit a dagger over Shead after crossing him to the ground, then walked over and screamed in his face. Quickley walked over to say something calmly, but in truth no Raptor bothered to defend one of the team’s off-court leaders.”

From Louis’ other piece:

“Barnes played well. He hit his mid-rangers, found some triples, dunked a bunch. Outside of Barrett, no other starter joined him. Ingram was off all night. In the fourth he contested a layup, fouled on the make, and got a technical called on him as he threw the ball off the stanchion. Toronto’s wheels fell off late, which happens. It’s hard to play well, if not quite well enough, for 48 minutes. It’s hard to play the foil and keep a brave face. Usually the wheels will fall off, at some point.

Would the game have been different had Poeltl been healthy, if Murray-Boyles had been available? Maybe. There’s always an excuse, always a reason for inferiority. This is who the Raptors are. They lose games if there’s any legitimate reason to lose. They usually put up a good fight, but they always play the good soldier and fall in the end. Asteropaios would be proud of them.

And so the season marches on. There’s little left for the Raptors to learn. If they are the favourite, they will win. If they are the underdog, they will lose. Soon the playoffs will come. Perhaps something will change then.”

