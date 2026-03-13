Raptors 905 escape with a win in Westchester

In a game that came down to the wire, the 905’s back-to-back 3s, a missed open dunk, and a missed step-back 3 saved the day. Tyson Degenhart sealed the game hitting the first of his two free throws.



Raptors two-way player A.J. Lawson, who had been called for an offensive foul earlier in the third quarter for kicking out his foot on a corner 3 attempt, completed a four-point play after drawing a foul in the left corner pocket. Jarkel Joiner followed suit by hitting a dribble pull-up 3 on Dink Pate.



Lawson led all scorers with 28 points and made four 3s. He hit shots when it mattered most – he hit a triple to put the 905 up one after starting the second quarter on a 13-4 run, making up poor first quarter performance. He also beat the halftime buzzer and gave the 905 a one-point lead. In the third quarter, Lawson made a bucket off a steal to inch within one point, and made the heroic four-point play late in the game.

Lawson had help, however, from Joiner and Quincy Guerrier who scored 22 points and 20 points, respectively. Joiner was 3-4 from downtown; Guerrier was 2-3.

When the ball wasn’t in Joiner’s hands, he impacted the game in different ways. In the second quarter, he came over to AJ Hoggard, expecting to get the ball or a hand-off. The latter waved him off like ‘Nah, not today, bro’ and he willed himself a basket, then hit a 3. Hoggard had seven of his 12 points in the second. Later, when the Knicks missed an open corner 3 and had a second-chance opportunity, it was Joiner getting his hand in the passing lane and deflecting the ball that infused some energy into the 905 defence.



Joiner saved the best for last. He scored half his total points in the fourth quarter, shooting a perfect 3-3 from the field and 3-3 from the charity stripe. He threw a nice dime, over the heads of two Knickerbockers, into Guerrier down low for an easy 2, forcing a Knicks timeout. He had a nice and-one play after getting more bounces on the rim than Kawhi’s infamous shot.

If CEBL’s Montreal Alliance fans are paying attention, they must be excited for the upcoming season as Guerrier will be joining yet again. He’s been growing with the 905 during the season. He shot a perfect 4-4 from the field, including canning a triple.

Degenhart was pivotal in the 905’s 13-4 run at the start of the second. It was important to answer back as the Knicks punched early with a 12-point leda after the first quarter. He made the and-one and hit a 3 to force a Knicks timeout. Tyreke Key had a quiet 18 points.

With six games left in the season, this was a much-needed win as the 905 aim to finish strong with a new roster.

The Markelle Fultz Experience Continues

Fultz had as many dimes (six) as he did points. He had four dimes in the third quarter, most notably a chest pass to Joiner after attacking the paint. Fultz held both hands out and held it there, much like a child does when he first learns how to pass, waiting for Joiner’s 3 ball to drop.

It reminded me of this quote from The Ringer. I don’t think Fultz’s success should be judged whether he goes back up to the NBA or not. He’s still hooping and hasn’t vanished like some first overall picks, and it looks like he’s kept his love for the game.