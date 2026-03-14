Bleacher Report frames realistic expectations around upcoming Raptors’ offseason

The way things have been playing out lately for the Toronto Raptors makes it clear that some major changes are needed to this roster for them to actually be title contenders. Currently, the Raptors are in a play-in spot as the 7th seed of the Eastern Conference with a record of 36-29. Although they are seven games above .500, they have hit a cold spell that has exposed the glaring weaknesses and concerns in the current roster.

With the trade deadline already well behind us, the Raps will need to look to the offseason to address their areas of need. Bleacher Report’s recent article “Every NBA Team’s Top 3 Offseason Trade Targets” has helped frame some realistic expectations for the upcoming offseason.

This is what the conversation is around the Raps as they head as the season nears its end. Although their main focus could be considered to be the center position, given that they rank just 24th in the league in rebounding, Bleacher Report suggests otherwise. They labelled three wing players that should be on the Raptors’ trade board: Atlanta Hawks’ Nickeil Alexander-Walker, New Orleans Pelicans’ Trey Murphy III, and Brooklyn Nets’ Michael Porter Jr.

The Raptors have a middling offence that can’t seem to hold its own, especially in the late stages of ball games. Their shot creation struggles, and the clean looks they do get from beyond the arc struggle to fall. Toronto currently ranks 26th in 3-point percentage and 25th in 3-point attempts. All three of those potential trade targets listed can help in that category, as they are known to be elite three-point shooters. The concept points to Toronto needing offence from the wing position, among other things. And especially in Murphy and Porter, it points towards the Raptors needing a star-level infusion of talent.

Within the Bleacher Report article, only two Toronto Raptors players are mentioned as targets. Gradey Dick was listed as a potential trade target for the Pelicans, and rookie Collin Murray-Boyles was listed as a trade target for the Sacramento Kings. The inclusion of both these young players points to a deeper truth: If the Raptors want to acquire star-level talent to help turn the tide, they’ll have to include promising young players to help sweeten the pot.

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