Gameday: Pistons vs. Raptors, March 15

The Toronto Raptors will wrap up a two-game home stand as they welcome the Eastern Conference’s best Detroit Pistons to Scotiabank Arena on Sunday.
Toronto comes into this one after an eventful 122-15 win against the Phoenix Suns on Friday, in which they were finally able to beat a team above .500.
It was the team’s first win against a team with a positive record since Jan.25, and their first win at home against a team above them in the standings since Nov.4, when they beat the then 5-2 Milwaukee Bucks.
The Dinos are also looking to make it a third straight win at home, which is a welcome sight after somewhat struggling previously. Toronto’s 18-16 home record is the worst out of any team in the top nine in each conference.
Well, they’ll get another great test at home and against a great team in the East’s best Pistons.
Detroit rolls into Toronto on a three-game win streak, having won the last matchup just over a month ago, 113-95.
In that one, centre Jakob Poeltl made his return after missing 24 games, but it was a largely uncompetitive game with Cade Cunningham’s dominance.
The 6-foot-6 guard finished with 28 points, nine assists, seven rebounds, and three steals, while draining six shots from 3-point land.
Pair that with Detroit’s suffocating and physical defence, which gave Toronto lots of trouble, and the Pistons won with relative ease, even without the suspended Jalen Duren and Isaiah Stewart, who are both expected to play tonight.
After an emphatic win against Phoenix, this is another big game to help get the Raptors back into a top-six seed.
Raptors Outlook
Record: 37-29 | 7th in Eastern Conference
Offensive Rating: 113.8 (19th) | Defensive Rating: 112.1 (7th) | Net Rating: +1.6 (12th)
Top performer:
- Scottie Barnes – 18.7 points, 7.8 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 2.9 stocks, 49.9 field goal percentage.
Quick facts:
- Toronto is the top team in the Eastern Conference with 18.8 fast break points.
- The Raptors rank fifth in the NBA in assists per game (28.8)
Pistons Outlook
Record: 48-18 | 1st in Eastern Conference
Offensive Rating: 116.8 (9th) | Defensive Rating: 108.8 (2nd) | Net Rating: +8.0 (2nd)
Top performer:
- Cade Cunningham – 24.7 points, 5.7 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 2.4 stocks, 46.0 field goal percentage.
Quick facts:
- The Pistons’ 48.0 per cent field goal percentage sits seventh despite the team’s 3-point percentage sitting 22nd (34.8 per cent).
- Detroit leads the league in steals (10.5) and blocks (6.4) per game.
- Detroit ranks third in the league, allowing just 109.6 points while holding opponents to 44.1% shooting.
Game Info
Tip-Off: 3:30 p.m. ET
Television: Sportsnet
Venue: Scotiabank Arena
Starting Lineups (Projected)
Detroit Pistons
PG: Cade Cunningham
SG: Marcus Sasser
SF: Duncan Robinson
PF: Javonte Green
C: Jalen Duren
Toronto Raptors
PG: Immanuel Quickley
SG: RJ Barrett
SF: Brandon Ingram
PF: Scottie Barnes
C: Jakob Poeltl
Injury Report
Toronto Raptors
Collin Murray-Boyles (Thumb) – Out
Chucky Hepburn (Knee) – Out
Detroit Pistons
Tobias Harris (Hip) – Questionable
Ausar Thompson (Ankle) – Questionable
|Team
|Spread
|Money
|Total
|Toronto Raptors
|+3.5 (–112)
|+136
|O 221.5 (-114)
|Detroit Pistons
|-3.5 (-108)
|-162
|U 221.5 (-106)
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