Gameday: Pistons vs. Raptors, March 15

The Toronto Raptors will wrap up a two-game home stand as they welcome the Eastern Conference's best Detroit Pistons to Scotiabank Arena on Sunday.

The Toronto Raptors will wrap up a two-game home stand as they welcome the Eastern Conference’s best Detroit Pistons to Scotiabank Arena on Sunday.

Toronto comes into this one after an eventful 122-15 win against the Phoenix Suns on Friday, in which they were finally able to beat a team above .500.

This is Scottie Barnes NBA-leading 9th clutch block of the season.



Putting together a DPOY-worthy season.



Boyyyyy did the Raptors need this win. pic.twitter.com/XwhRsPUdx6 — Esfandiar Baraheni (@JustEsBaraheni) March 14, 2026

It was the team’s first win against a team with a positive record since Jan.25, and their first win at home against a team above them in the standings since Nov.4, when they beat the then 5-2 Milwaukee Bucks.

The Dinos are also looking to make it a third straight win at home, which is a welcome sight after somewhat struggling previously. Toronto’s 18-16 home record is the worst out of any team in the top nine in each conference.

Well, they’ll get another great test at home and against a great team in the East’s best Pistons.

Detroit rolls into Toronto on a three-game win streak, having won the last matchup just over a month ago, 113-95.

In that one, centre Jakob Poeltl made his return after missing 24 games, but it was a largely uncompetitive game with Cade Cunningham’s dominance.

The 6-foot-6 guard finished with 28 points, nine assists, seven rebounds, and three steals, while draining six shots from 3-point land.

Pair that with Detroit’s suffocating and physical defence, which gave Toronto lots of trouble, and the Pistons won with relative ease, even without the suspended Jalen Duren and Isaiah Stewart, who are both expected to play tonight.

After an emphatic win against Phoenix, this is another big game to help get the Raptors back into a top-six seed.

Raptors Outlook

Record: 37-29 | 7th in Eastern Conference

Offensive Rating: 113.8 (19th) | Defensive Rating: 112.1 (7th) | Net Rating: +1.6 (12th)

Top performer:

Scottie Barnes – 18.7 points, 7.8 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 2.9 stocks, 49.9 field goal percentage.

Quick facts:

Toronto is the top team in the Eastern Conference with 18.8 fast break points.

The Raptors rank fifth in the NBA in assists per game (28.8)

Pistons Outlook

Record: 48-18 | 1st in Eastern Conference

Offensive Rating: 116.8 (9th) | Defensive Rating: 108.8 (2nd) | Net Rating: +8.0 (2nd)

Top performer:

Cade Cunningham – 24.7 points, 5.7 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 2.4 stocks, 46.0 field goal percentage.

Quick facts:

The Pistons’ 48.0 per cent field goal percentage sits seventh despite the team’s 3-point percentage sitting 22nd (34.8 per cent).

Detroit leads the league in steals (10.5) and blocks (6.4) per game.

Detroit ranks third in the league, allowing just 109.6 points while holding opponents to 44.1% shooting.

Game Info

Tip-Off: 3:30 p.m. ET

Television: Sportsnet

Venue: Scotiabank Arena

Starting Lineups (Projected)

Detroit Pistons

PG: Cade Cunningham

SG: Marcus Sasser

SF: Duncan Robinson

PF: Javonte Green

C: Jalen Duren

Toronto Raptors

PG: Immanuel Quickley

SG: RJ Barrett

SF: Brandon Ingram

PF: Scottie Barnes

C: Jakob Poeltl

Injury Report

Toronto Raptors

Collin Murray-Boyles (Thumb) – Out

Chucky Hepburn (Knee) – Out

Detroit Pistons

Tobias Harris (Hip) – Questionable

Ausar Thompson (Ankle) – Questionable

Team Spread Money Total Toronto Raptors +3.5 (–112) +136 O 221.5 (-114) Detroit Pistons -3.5 (-108) -162 U 221.5 (-106)

Odds as of Mar.15, 12:00 a.m. ET

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