Quick Reaction: Raptors 119, Pistons 108

A+

S. Barnes 38 MIN, 14 PTS, 10 REB, 8 AST, 1 STL, 5-11 FG, 0-1 3FG, 4-5 FT, 3 BLK, 1 TO, 22 +/- He had the headband to match his Slam cover partner. Barnes had five points in the first half, but did just about everything else. He had two potential assists – one that put Shead on the free throw line and Cade on the latter’s shoulders. Another one to put Mamu at the line. When Shead missed a corner 3, Poeltl grabbed an offensive board. Shead was in the exact same spot, but Barnes drove and dumped it off to Poeltl for the two. Great decision-making. He had a nice hockey assist in the fourth that resulted in a BI 3. He scored whenever he was needed. He hunted Robinson down low, drove and drew a foul from Duren. Detroit can feast on missed buckets and Scottie’s tap-in kept the game close (one of his two offensive boards in the first half). He made an and-one, a nice post-move, a turn-aroudn jumper in the post and grabbed his own miss and scored. Two blocks reminiscent of the other day: one on Sasser and another block from behind on Holland II.