Quick Reaction: Raptors 119, Pistons 108

|Detroit Pistons
|108
|Final
|119
|Toronto Raptors
A+
|J. Poeltl36 MIN, 21 PTS, 18 REB, 5 AST, 0 STL, 9-12 FG, 0-0 3FG, 3-5 FT, 1 BLK, 0 TO, 2 +/-
The Poeltl we’ve waited for was finally back. He had four offensive boards in the first half and kept giving the Raps second-chance opportunities. He stepped up big time in the third quarter. He was the best offensive player on the floor before forcing a Detroit timeout.
A+
|S. Barnes38 MIN, 14 PTS, 10 REB, 8 AST, 1 STL, 5-11 FG, 0-1 3FG, 4-5 FT, 3 BLK, 1 TO, 22 +/-
He had the headband to match his Slam cover partner. Barnes had five points in the first half, but did just about everything else. He had two potential assists – one that put Shead on the free throw line and Cade on the latter’s shoulders. Another one to put Mamu at the line. When Shead missed a corner 3, Poeltl grabbed an offensive board. Shead was in the exact same spot, but Barnes drove and dumped it off to Poeltl for the two. Great decision-making. He had a nice hockey assist in the fourth that resulted in a BI 3. He scored whenever he was needed. He hunted Robinson down low, drove and drew a foul from Duren. Detroit can feast on missed buckets and Scottie’s tap-in kept the game close (one of his two offensive boards in the first half). He made an and-one, a nice post-move, a turn-aroudn jumper in the post and grabbed his own miss and scored. Two blocks reminiscent of the other day: one on Sasser and another block from behind on Holland II.
C
|I. Quickley34 MIN, 6 PTS, 1 REB, 7 AST, 3 STL, 1-12 FG, 1-6 3FG, 3-4 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, 14 +/-
Piss-poor shooting night from the starting guard. Credit to him for hitting a 3 early in the first quarter to kill Detroit’s momentum. Orchestrated some good ball movement in the second quarter and had a transition assist to Poeltl that made the Raps look like the Pistons.
A+
|B. Ingram39 MIN, 34 PTS, 1 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 12-25 FG, 4-9 3FG, 6-8 FT, 0 BLK, 3 TO, 14 +/-
Set the tone with 13 first quarter points from the nail, from downtown, a mid-range jumper and another one off Mamu’s steal. He had a silky smooth jumper over Duncan Robinson in the second quarter. He hit a big 3 at the end of the third quarter and nailed shots when it most mattered. Hit a big 3 off Scottie’s drive and a pass from IQ. Then continued to kill the Pistons’ hope hitting a middy, and-one, and more 3s.
A
|R. Barrett39 MIN, 27 PTS, 6 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 11-17 FG, 1-4 3FG, 4-4 FT, 0 BLK, 3 TO, 3 +/-
Captain Canada Clutch. He made the team’s first two buckets. Had a great duck-in and was rewarded by a pass from Scottie. He hit a big 3 in the fourth quarter to give the Raps an eight-point lead and a big bucket inside. Gave the LFG stare to the same section courtside after he knocked down the corner 3 in the previous game. My only beef is he had a few unnecessary turnovers, but made up for it with a nice bucket off the glass and big defensive play on Tobias Harris, harassing him on the wing and forcing a miss with the Raps up six.
B
|S. Mamukelashvili15 MIN, 8 PTS, 5 REB, 0 AST, 2 STL, 3-7 FG, 1-4 3FG, 1-2 FT, 0 BLK, 2 TO, 8 +/-
He stretched the floor. He hit a big 3 in the first quarter and ran back on defence and got a steal. He got to the free throw line and had two nice buckets at the rim, though he shouldn’t have missed that wide open lay-up in transition.
B+
|J. Shead24 MIN, 4 PTS, 2 REB, 3 AST, 0 STL, 1-4 FG, 0-2 3FG, 2-2 FT, 1 BLK, 0 TO, -2 +/-
Despite the stats, he did a great job attacking the paint, creating for others. He created BI’s 3 and got the hockey assist on Ja’Kobe’s 3. Nice job hunting Duncan Robinson and driving past him to put the Raps up 12. B+ for that huge block on Holland II to stop a fast break.
B
|J. Walter12 MIN, 3 PTS, 2 REB, 0 AST, 2 STL, 1-2 FG, 1-2 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, -8 +/-
He was quickly subbed out after not shooting and costing his team a shot clock violation and then fouling Cade. Darko put him in the the Raps up eight. He hit a open 3 to put the raps up 13 in the third.
Inc
|J. Mogbo3 MIN, 2 PTS, 3 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 1-1 FG, 0-0 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 2 +/-
Limited minutes but had a great put-back.
A
|Darko Rajakovic
Valued possessions and took timeouts at the right time. The game had a playoff vibe to it. Pistons were 13-3 in fast break points in the first half, but clearly switched up the strategy as the Raps were 7-4 in the second half.
Things We Saw
- Raps did not settle as a middle-class team. In the third they started to assert their dominance. The Pistons went on a 7-0 run in the fourth quarter, but this squad convincingly defeated a Pistons team with Jalen Duran back.
- Consistent offensive rebound. Ten in the first half, ten in the second.
- Hunting Duncan Robinson. Shead did, Scottie did. The Raptors did a good job attacking a weak defender.
- The Raptors had three shot clock violations. This was especially notable in the third when Mamu not shooting the 3 after beautiful ball movement got him the WTF stare by his teammates.