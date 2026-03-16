Raptors 905, Mississauga strengthen ‘family vibe’ with historic practice facility

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — It goes without saying that the Raptors 905 have been a one-of-a-kind organization since their inception in 2015.

Not just because they operate as the only NBA G League franchise on this side of the border, or that they’re located in Mississauga, Ont., a suburban city on the fringes of Toronto. One that most Americans would presumably plead the fifth for if ever asked to pronounce, let alone spell.

What makes the Raptors 905 so unique is the “family vibe” that’s been maintained daily, as described by veteran guard Jarkel Joiner — one of many players in attendance — on Saturday at the organization’s unveiling of their first-ever practice facility. “They care about you as more than a basketball player.”

Tyreke Key echoed that sentiment, saying the Raptors 905 “preach togetherness here … and you don’t see that a lot in the G League, especially … it’s just a special place.”

And that sense of familial spirit has routinely extended beyond the borders of the hardwood and into the Mississauga community over the 10-plus years the Raptors 905 have called it home.

Find yourself crossing paths with Courtney Charles, vice president of basketball and franchise operations for the Raptors 905, who’s been with the organization from the very beginning, and you’ll immediately understand how that became a priority. Aside from greeting every single person in any room he enters, as he did on Saturday, stepping into the brand new gymnasium, Charles believes “we as an organization realized our success is everyone else’s success … we figured that we’re here to service you, and because of the service we give you, you’re going to then service someone else.”

A closer look at the first-ever Raptors 905 practice facility.



– 16,000 square feet of dedicated space

– Can accommodate up to 360 people at once

– First G League team to have an NBA regulation-size court built exclusively for them. https://t.co/pqWNELGDfq pic.twitter.com/V712byOzgn — Zulfi Sheikh (@zulfi_sheikh) March 14, 2026

That commitment to those around and outside the organization has led the Raptors 905 to earn the Community Assist award in each of the last two seasons, as noted by Shareef Abdur-Rahim, G League president and former NBA player with the Vancouver Grizzlies, who addressed the crowd in Mississauga on Saturday.

And make no mistake, the Raptors 905 have every intention to “three-peat,” as Charles told me on Saturday. “We’re trying to win everywhere … we want these men to not just be great basketball players, but (also) great people.”

Since forming, the franchise has won a G League (formerly D League) championship in 2017 and seen 27 players called up to the NBA level — some of whom helped the NBA Raptors win their own title back in 2019 and were celebrated at the unveiling — including, most recently, three players earning two-way contracts in the span of five days earlier this month.

So, after more than a decade of building not only a basketball team but also a mainstay in the local community, the City of Mississauga returned that investment in kind on Saturday. Adding to the Raptors 905’s legacy as a truly unparalleled G League organization.

The unveiling of the 16,000 square-foot facility — steps away from the shared public court space the Raptors 905 previously used at the Paramount Fine Foods Centre sportsplex — marked the first-ever NBA-sized regulation court built exclusively for any G League franchise. The gymnasium can accommodate up to 360 people at once and includes state-of-the-art locker rooms, training space and a players’ lounge.

All of which was made possible thanks to a 12-year partnership agreement — backdating to September 2025 — between the Raptors 905, Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment and the City of Mississauga. The $12.8 million cost of the new facility was split amongst the partners, of which the Raptors provided $5.8 million.

An investment that Mississauga mayor Carolyn Parrish is confident will reap positive benefits for all parties.

“This facility demonstrates the importance of sports in Mississauga. With it, we are raising our health and our sport in a really tangible way,” mayor Parrish said on Saturday. “This new gym is a big win for us and will benefit both Raptors 905 as their new practice facility while also offering access for residents.”

The gymnasium will be a shared amenity between MLSE and the City of Mississauga, routinely allocated to several basketball development camps and community groups during the basketball season and off-season.

Shareef Abdur-Rahim on the new team facility in Mississauga:



“A special day not just for the Raptors 905, but the entire G League … a facility not just for the team but for the community” https://t.co/pqWNELGDfq pic.twitter.com/ZAEtqaljYF — Zulfi Sheikh (@zulfi_sheikh) March 14, 2026

The grand-opening festivities wrapped up with a Raptors 905-led basketball clinic that featured participants from multiple local community groups, including Erin Mills Youth Centre, the Mississauga Monarchs and PDM Basketball.

Also taking part in the clinic were the children of second-year Raptors 905 head coach Drew Jones III, who couldn’t help but smile when I asked him how excited he was to make use of the new space.

“There was a ton of buzz,” Jones explained. “We initially took (the players) into our old practice facility, and we didn’t tell them that this was available yet. And then we ushered them over, and they loved it. They walked in with big smiles … I mean, this is special, not many NBA G League teams have this, and our guys truly appreciate it.

“It shows the commitment to development, and really providing the resources in a facility like this to empower our players and chase greatness … they’ve done an incredible job with this.”

Jones, after leading them to a record 16-0 start — best in G League history — and a No. 1 seed in the Tip-Off Tournament, has his team sitting fourth in the Eastern Conference through the regular season and in position to make the playoffs in a couple of weeks for the first time since 2022.

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