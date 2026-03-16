Raptors topple the East’s best Pistons at home

The Raptors were a middle-class team asserting itself among the league’s upper-class.

“The Raptors have firmly settled into the confines of the league’s middle class. Comfortable,” wrote Louis after the Raptors lost to the Pistons in Poeltl’s triumphant return.

Yesterday afternoon, the Raptors were happy to keep up with the Pistons in the first half. It took out a line of credit to send its kids to the same private school. Ingram came out with a bang, dropping 13 points in the first quarter. IQ and Mamu hit a triple and even Jonathan Mogbo tapped the ball in to keep the game close. The Raptors had 10 offensive boards in the first half and their second-chance points were a pivotal factor in keeping the game close.

The turning point was mid-way through the third quarter when the Austrian bear scored after IQ’s missed shot and BI’s lay-up contributed to a 10-0 run. The Raptors were happy to schmooze for a while until StarJ locked up Tobias Harris on the wing, forcing a miss. Barrett hit a 3 on the other end to instigate a 11-4 run to close out the third quarter. BI hit a triple in that run too.



The Raptors were no longer just happy to be here rubbing elbows with the rich and famous. It was finally debt-free; no more saving coupons to buy groceries and worrying about gas money. But it would take 12 more minutes until it could put its feet up on Detroit’s corner office desk.



Notwithstanding Jamal Shead’s two points, four Raptors starters did all the scoring for the final 12. Harris’ 3 would help Detroit inch within 5, but Ingram second 3-pointer put the game away, establishing a 10-point lead. StarJ continued to drop buckets inside. Scottie continued to playmake and was two assists shy of a triple-double (he had couple more potential assists and a nice hockey assist that led to Ingram’s triple).

Cade Cunningham led the team with 33 points and the Pistons went on a fourth quarter 7-0 run, reminding the Raptors the precarity of climbing up the rungs of success. This game was certainly not perfect. The Raptors had three shot clock violations and avoidable turnovers.

Perhaps, the Pistons played worse than usual. Them wearing the Grant Hill-era jerseys last night reminded me of the story when the Hall of Famer used to ask his family to drive him to school in the Volvo, rather than the Benz, trying to hide his privilege.

Maybe Bickerstaff, Cade & Co. pulled up to the 6 in a shitbox Volvo. Or a 1928 Delta. This shit won’t even get me to The Shelter. But if this is the Raptors second win against a team with a positive record since January 25th, and the second win at home against a team above them in the standings since November 4th, then the Raptors must continue to reach for the stars.