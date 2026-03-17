Toronto Raptors prospect power rankings: Canadians continue to impress with the Raptors 905

Welcome to the Toronto Raptors prospect power rankings, a recurring piece that will recap and rank every Toronto Raptors prospect weekly. A "prospect" will be defined as any rookie, player on a two-way contract, player who has been on assignment, or anyone currently on the Raptors 905.

Welcome to the Toronto Raptors prospect power rankings, a recurring piece that will recap and rank every Toronto Raptors prospect weekly. A “prospect” will be defined as any rookie, player on a two-way contract, player on assignment, or anyone currently on the Raptors 905.

After a week away, the Toronto Raptors prospect rankings return.

There have been a lot of moving parts with the Raptors 905 lately, with call-ups, additions to replace those that have departed, and injuries, so it felt right to sit back and see how the dust settled before putting out some power rankings.

We touched on Julian Reese’s departure in the last power rankings, but two more players followed him in graduating to the big leagues not long after in Olivier Sarr and David Roddy.

The former missed the last couple of games pre-all-star break with some knee soreness, but looked refreshed upon his return following the pause, and the Cleveland Cavaliers seemed to agree by giving the 27-year-old a two-way contract.

Roddy found his home with the Denver Nuggets, signing a two-way contract in Denver after competing for the USA’s World Cup qualifying team.

The team then went out and acquired talent to replace the departed, however, in former first overall pick Markelle Fultz and Canadian Tyrese Samuel. Neither finds themselves in the top five of this list, as both seem to be still trying to figure things out with the new club.

In two games with the junior Dinos, Fultz is averaging 5.0 points and 5.5 assists while shooting 26.7 per cent from the field, while Samuel has put up 8.5 points and 5.5 rebounds while shooting 77.8 per cent from the field across four games.

While it’s almost certain the 905 will make the playoffs, the team has six games remaining, with the final stretch beginning tonight. These last few games will be about piecing all the moving parts together for the 905’s return to the playoffs for the first time since 2022.

Here are this week’s rankings:

() = last week’s ranking

1. A.J. Lawson (4)

The Brampton, Ont. native only played one game with the 905 last week, but that’s all he needed to establish himself at the top of this list while Collin Murray-Boyles is sidelined with a thumb injury.

Against the Westchester Knicks, Lawson recorded an efficient game-high 28 points to go along with six rebounds and three assists, punctuating the 905’s three-game winning streak the team is currently riding.

2. Quincy Guerrier (NR)

After missing double-digit games with a right ankle sprain, the Canadian forward has returned to his rangy, rebounding self.

The Montreal native averaged 16.5 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 2.0 assists while shooting 75.0 per cent from the field across the two games last week. The 26-year-old fits perfectly with how the 905 want to play defensively as well, with his physicality, range, and switch ability.

QUINCY THROWS IT DOWN 🔥 pic.twitter.com/kXFAXImLgb — Raptors 905 (@Raptors905) March 12, 2026

3. Tyreke Key (9)

It’s been an up-and-down year for Key. After averaging 4.5 points and 1.0 assists while shooting 25.0 per cent in the final two games before the all-star break, he responded by putting up 17.5 points on 62.5 per cent shooting the next week. Last update, the guard checked in by averaging 11.0 points on 40.7 per cent shooting to go along with 2.0 rebounds and assists.

He was back on the up last week.

The 27-year-old stepped into the starting lineup and did not disappoint, averaging 20.5 points, 2.5 assists, and 1.5 rebounds while shooting 65.2 per cent from the field (15-of-23) and 50.0 per cent (5-of-10) from downtown.

KEY FROM THE CORNER 🔥 pic.twitter.com/SuGkAy0Clo — Raptors 905 (@Raptors905) March 12, 2026

4. Jonathan Mogbo (5)

While the overall offensive game is still a work in progress, Mogbo continues to make his defensive and rebounding presence felt at the G League level this season.

The sophomore only appeared in one game last week with the 905 as his services were needed with the big club, but against the Blue Coats, he registered a double-double to the tune of an efficient 15 points (6-for-9) and 10 rebounds to go along with three assists and a steal.

MOGBO PUTBACK SLAM 💥 pic.twitter.com/G96fW5PJUT — Raptors 905 (@Raptors905) March 8, 2026

5. Alijah Martin (3)

Martin only played in one game in the G last week, putting up 17 points, five assists, and five rebounds against the Delaware Blue Coats.

Instead of bragging about him in this piece, check out Ian Finlayson’s piece on him here.

From Ian:

That being said, here are Martin’s G League stats across both the Tip-Off Tournament and regular season for reference: He’s averaging 19.1 points on 50/40/72 shooting splits (66 percent true shooting!) to go along with 4 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.4 steals over 30 games. The 24-year-old was also named to both the G League Next Up Game and the Rising Stars Game as a representative on the G League squad.

Martin’s a good fit for the Raptors organization, as like the 905 and its parent Raptors, he leads with defence. And you can capitalize that and put exclamation marks on it. His unrelenting drive and hard-nosed presence on the ball has been instrumental in the 905 holding a G League-best 106.1 defensive rating.

6. Jarkel Joiner (7)

7. AJ Hoggard (6)

8. Tyson Degenhart (10)

9. Tyrese Samuel (NR)

10. Markelle Fultz (NR)

11. Caleb Stone-Carrawell (11)

NR – Collin Murray-Boyles (Thumb), Chucky Hepburn (Knee), Patrick McCaw (Personal), Tylor Perry (Shoulder)

LOTTO MAX x Toronto Raptors Max Contract Fan Contest is back! Providing Raptors Fans the chance to build their own prize pack worth $50,000. Some of the epic prizes up for grabs include Season Tickets for 2026-2027, A Dinner with a Toronto Raptor and even a piece of the Raptors Championship Court! To enter for a chance to win and learn more, visit https://play.raptors.com/tb_app/543378

No Purchase Necessary. 18+, Ontario only. Ends March 29, 2026. Grand Prize winner to select one Prize from each of Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. Visit the Toronto Raptors App for full contest rules, prize details and how to enter.