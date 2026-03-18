Gameday: Raptors @ Bulls, March 18th

After two massive clutch wins in consecutive games against the Suns and Pistons, the Toronto Raptors will look to keep building their late-season momentum with a win against the ailing Chicago Bulls. Toronto is undefeated against Chicago this season, and they will look to keep that record unblemished tonight. Chicago has been in full rebuild mode since the trade deadline, and they have been losing plenty more games than they have been winning. Tonight’s game should be rudimentary for Toronto, with the gap in talent between the two teams, Toronto should have this one buttoned up early.

Raptors Outlook

Record: 38-29 | 5th in Eastern Conference

Offensive Rating: 113.9 (17th) | Defensive Rating: 112.1 (7th) | Net Rating: +1.8 (12th)

Injury luck is finally shifting to the Toronto Raptors side, they have a clean injury report besides Collin Murray-Boyles who remains out with a thumb injury. Jakob Poeltl has begun to look like the great starting center he was before his back injury troubles, and he’s been a massive help lately on the glass and as a screener. The entire starting lineup is beginning to find symmetry together, and against a team as bereft of talent as the Chicago Bulls, that will continue tonight. Chicago is weak defensively at all levels of the floor, so no Raptor will have an issue getting efficient looks of their choosing.

They have Jalen Smith as their rim protector, who is not very athletic or mobile, and then they have weak defenders such as Josh Giddey and Tre Jones at the point of attack as well. Toronto should have no problem getting into their actions, and using their off-ball movement to attack the paint relentlessly and successfully. This matchup is particularly good for Scottie Barnes, because Chicago doesn’t have the size to impede his path to the rim consistently.

Bulls Outlook

Record: 28-40 | 12th in Western Conference

Offensive Rating: 112.6 (24th) | Defensive Rating: 116.7 (23rd) | Net Rating: -4.1 (23rd)

Chicago has become a pretty poor team on both ends of the floor, and on top of their already lacking talent, they are facing injuries to some of their better players such as Anfernee Simons and Collin Sexton. Josh Giddey has shown that he can be a reliable playmaker, but his scoring is something that lacks at times. Matas Buzelis is a promising young player with a solid handle and wonderful athleticism, but his consistency is not quite there yet.

Chicago’s defense is porous, and they do not have a reliable on-ball scorer that will give them the production they need in order to win this game, especially against Toronto’s aggressive defense. It would take some hot shooting along with some constant missteps offensively from Toronto for Chicago to compete in this game.

Game Info

Tip-Off: 8:00 p.m. ET

Television: Sportsnet

Venue: United Center

Starting Lineups (Projected)

Chicago Bulls

PG: Josh Giddey

SG: Tre Jones

SF:Matas Buzelis

PF: Leonard Miller

C: Jalen Smith

Toronto Raptors

PG: Immanuel Quickley

SG: RJ Barrett

SF: Brandon Ingram

PF: Scottie Barnes

C: Jakob Poeltl

Injury Report

Toronto Raptors

Collin Murray-Boyles (Thumb) – Doubtful

Chicago Bulls

Collin Sexton (Leg) – Out

Anfernee Simons (Wrist) – Out

Issac Okoro (Knee) – Doubtful

Jaden Ivey (Patella) – Out

Team Spread Money Total Toronto Raptors -7.5 (–115) -275 O 233.5 (-115) Chicago Bulls +7.5 (-105) +225 U 233.5 (-105)

Odds as of Mar.18th, 12:00 a.m. ET

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