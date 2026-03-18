Quick Reaction: Raptors 139, Bulls 109

Chicago has been abysmal since the trade deadline, but kudos for keeping the intensity of this game super high. The Raptors never got comfortable. Would have liked to see TJD play a little bit more.

The sophomore was amazing this game. He had a block as soon as he came into the game and grabbed an offensive board. He knocked down a 3 as Battle slipped the screen and kicked it out. Walter cut well and had a great pass to Mamu in the dunker spot. He had a nice block on Jones too. Walter did everything tonight.

Shead had some nice dimes. He helped short a Jakob-BI PnR and found teammates down low. Would have loved to see him get a bucket though. s

He had a nice first step and turn around jumper. Did everything but finish. He made up for it by finishing a great drive, and hitting a big 3 after Temple saved the ball from going out of bounds.

Mamu came in for Poeltl and hit the team’s 10th 3 of the game. The Raps were 10-for-18 by that point. He had a ‘Helloo’-worthy dunk and kept taking strong drives to the hoop. Splashed another 3.

Scoring came so easy for BI3 that it seemed unfair. Continued to show all the scoring that’s in his bag. He did a fabulous job drawing doubles, driving and kicking it out. He set IQ and RJ up for 3s.

RJ continued to muscle his way inside. When he didn’t score in the paint, he hit 3s and had an efficient shooting night. He went right through Josh Giddey on a play where Poeltl saved the ball from going out of bounds and RJ attacked with him with pure aggression.

IQ had a nice shot diet this game. He finished on a step-through, had a nice bucket over Dillingham, made a stepback 3, and had a nice one-two punch combo with Poeltl in the fourth quarter.

His intensity never waned. He had a great tap-out that led to a second-chance 3-pointer that RJ splashed. He had some nice moves down low in the first quarter and continued to work on his offense for the rest of the game. He hit a 3 and had a nice kiss off the glass with his left hand. He pushed the pace on offense and continued to be aggressive on closeouts. Scottie played this game with so much urgency.

He was a presence on both ends of the floor. Had a nice dunk off an RJ assist and then reciprocated. He ran down the floor and was running off the high of his Detroit performance.

Your next read from Louis Zatzman:



“What constitutes perfection? In the NBA, is it when a team overcomes trials and tribulations? As our prophet 50 said, joy wouldn’t feel so good, if it wasn’t for pain. Well, the Toronto Raptors just had one of those wins over the Detroit Pistons.

Is that perfect, or is it when everything works, without exception, for a smooth and easy win flying down the highway at top speed without a bump in sight or a cloud in the sky? Toronto’s season-opener over the Atlanta Hawks was one of those wins, where everyone played great, and everything worked, and all was well.”