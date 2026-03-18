Raptors 905 play with ‘playoff intensity’ in crucial win over Cruise

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. – Now that the Raptors 905 have clinched a playoff berth, and it appears that their roster has been comprehensively plucked for NBA-call ups, it’s go time.

Only five games remain for the Mississauga-based squad before the G League playoffs tip off on March 31, where they’ll compete for a title for the sixth time, and for the first since 2021-22. Lots is on the line in multiple respects, as the team has been remade late in the season in the form of three NBA promotions and a slew of corresponding signings. The players have something to prove. The team does too after stumbling to a 3-6 stretch through late February and early March. Not to mention that the 905’s past success has often been a precursor to contributions at the NBA level.

“Step one. We’re in, now we gotta finish the job, see if we can finish with home court,” said coach Drew Jones before the 905’s game against the Motor City Cruise on Tuesday. “So, we’re not content with just clinching. It’s an awesome accomplishment for the organization, for our guys, but we got our sights on something much bigger.”

Tuesday evening’s game against the Cruise was crucial in that pursuit, as one game separated the 905 and Motor City for fourth place in the Eastern Conference standings – the final spot for home-court advantage. The 905 showed resiliency, fighting back from a double-digit deficit in an atmosphere that was described as “playoff intensity” to win a 123-122 slugfest over Motor City. The 905 increased their buffer to two games and are now better positioned to secure at least one more at Paramount Fine Foods Centre.

The conclusion of the game rivalled that of the most suspenseful Hollywood thriller, but the moment that set the course in motion came well before the final buzzer. After the 905 went down by a game-high 11 in the third quarter, their defence tightened, starting to create turnovers the way it’s meant to as players aggressively pinched into driving lanes. Joiner ran out but was absolutely bodied on the break. Then Quincy Oliveri got a tech for arguing the hard foul. Shortly after, Martin was taken out flying in for a transition dunk by Jaden Akins. The foul was reviewed but ultimately wasn’t ruled flagrant. Martin suffocated Akins on the next possession for a backcourt violation then drove hard and drew a foul from the Motor City guard. He restrained himself from reacting in the moment and instead put Akins in hell. Dog mentality.

“It’s just who he is,” said Jones of Martin after the win. “Hard fouls don’t phase him, physicality doesn’t phase him. He’s built like Saquon Barkley. You guys know I’m an Eagles guy, he’s built like Saquon!”

The 905 played perfect defence with one minute remaining, fervently pursuing the ball and staying on a string with their rotations and assignments. Akins made a contested, late-clock jumper regardless. AJ Lawson answered by banging a triple off a pin down to retake the lead. An Isaac Jones (throwback to Summer League) reverse layup – two of the big man’s 37 points on a monster night – set the stage for the final possession. Down one with 16 seconds remaining, the 905’s final play was blown up, but former No. 1 overall pick Markelle Fultz took charge, spun past his defender, and stretched to drop in an off-handed layup.

“Big time players make big time plays,” said coach Jones after explaining that the play wasn’t drawn up for Fultz in the first place.

There was also a miraculous Trayce Jackson-Davis save and wild backwards over-the-head pass, and a pair missed free throws in the clutch by Alijah Martin. A lot happened. The 905 were also rocking their slick new city jerseys and Paramount was rocking, especially for a 5 p.m. start on a Tuesday. Lawson led with 32 points including 5-of-9 from deep. Tyreke Key netted 23 while Jackson-Davis had 22 points, nine boards, five assists and four stocks.

The 905 had played only one game in the previous eight days, and also just unveiled a new one-of-a-kind G League practice facility. Lots of time and space to prepare for the stretch run.

“The last few days we’ve talked about playoff atmosphere,” said Jones pregame. “We try to create that in practice. I think we did a great job the last couple days. Guys are locked in; guys are focused. For me, regardless of who’s in front of us, we gotta go attack. Regardless of what the circumstances are, playoffs, regular season, Tip-Off Tournament, our goal was always the next possession. So, obviously we know what’s at stake. But for us it’s just trying to dominate each possession.”

Despite a slew of errors and poor execution – missed transition buckets, fumbling a wide-open layup out-of-bounds, saving the ball to a wide-open Cruise shooter – Lawson and Jackson-Davis were overpowering in the first quarter. The former pressed down on the accelerator until an optimal (fast) pace was reached, and canned a pair of corner triples. Meanwhile, the latter was near automatic converting at the rim. Lawson and Jackson-Davis led with 11 and eight points, respectively, through one frame.

The 905 tried to run a handful of sets (77 skip, a weird 1-4 high look with two Iverson cuts, and the org’s Horns Ghost Flare set that Jones called Horns 2) but none of them panned out in points.

“Communication defensively, and urgency and valuing the ball offensively,” were also aspects of the game that Jones said the 905 were working on as the playoffs near.

Understandable, considering the emphasis they’ve placed on defence all season as the G League’s No. 3 ranked unit and that the 905’s 18.1 turnovers per game rank 28th in regular season play.

A Lawson laydown to TJD was cashed but soon after Hoggard mistimed and misplaced a lob to the big man for a turnover. A poor kickout pass from Quincy Guerrier to Lawson was intercepted. The 905 had 13 first-half turnovers. Taking care of the ball is still a work in progress.

Defensively the communication and activity was there but it didn’t always produce the desired result. AJ Hoggard made a great dig and recovery, but the corner shooter hit with a hand in his face. Penetration and laydowns by Bobi Klintman and Makhi Mitchell evened the score but the 905 were mostly effective at erasing Motor City drives once they hit the paint.

Lawson jetted off a down screen into the corner and banged a triple off a baseline out of bounds play – something he was working on in warmups. Jackson-Davis went up above the rim to high point a rebound and took it back up for a raucous one-handed slam.

Still, on the final play of the first half, Guerrier and Jarkel Joiner communicated and executed an under pick n’ roll coverage to perfection. But Oliveri came off the screen and drilled a triple to give Motor City a 60-58 lead.

More turnovers plagued the 905 to start the third. Lawson missed an open TJD on the roll. Joiner drove and sent a low pass to Hoggard in the corner and it was fumbled away. Motor City was already 8-of-20 from 3 in the first half and rained in their first two of the third en route to that 84-73 lead, the largest of the game.

That’s when it all shifted, starting with Martin’s composure and physicality. The 905 fought. Through a deficit that while far from insurmountable felt stifling in such a tense game. Through the Cruise’s unsustainably hot shot-making. Through heaps of hard fouls. They trusted in good process and results followed. The validation of that one-possession-at-a-time mindset may have been the most important lesson in this game. That and learning how to roll with playoff-level hits.

“Just staying in the moment and going through adversity, because you never know how the game’s going to go,” said Lawson postgame.

As for the Brampton-raised wing’s outlook on the 905’s next few games …

“Win, win, win, win, win, win, win.”

That should be enough for home-court advantage, plus a conference finals berth to boot.