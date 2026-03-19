Raptors film room: Ja’Kobe Walter is a developmental win

The Toronto Raptors took care of business against the lowly Chicago Bulls and pulled out a comfortable win. Ja’Kobe Walter was the standout off the bench, pouring in 18 points.

He has become a developmental win for the Raptors. I broke down why here:

Here’s Louis Zatzman on the game:

The Bulls actually scored alright. Well, no. But they shot fairly well, at least in the first half. But in a beatdown like this one, simply hitting triples wasn’t nearly enough to keep Chicago in the game. Every Bulls drive seemed to have a dig waiting for it. Help was always present. It has gone without saying for this season, but Barnes’ defence was spectacular. He destroyed whatever set the Bulls ran simply with his presence on the court. In the third quarter, with the Raptors up more than 20, he sprinted back in transition to poke the ball away from a Bulls’ transition ballhandler. Yes, the Bulls hit a fair number of triples. But the Raptors’ defence was very committed to a good gameplan. And so the Raptors found perfection against the Bulls. It wasn’t the same high as the Raptors found against the Pistons in their last outing. But everyone found what worked and simply stayed in that lane. Such games are a breath of fresh air. As long as they are interspersed with tough wins.

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