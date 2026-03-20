Gameday: Raptors @ Nuggets, March 20th

Toronto will be continuing their road trip tonight as they head to Denver to take on Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets. This is a big jump in competition compared to their last game against Chicago, and this will be a nice litmus test for Toronto to test their mettle against a great team. Denver sits at 6th in a tightly contested western conference currently, but they are still recognized as contenders and rightfully so.

Toronto has built up somewhat of a reputation this season for beating the teams under them, but ultimately folding against the better teams. They quieted this noise when they beat Detroit, and they have another chance to change the narrative with a win tonight against Denver.

Raptors Outlook

Record: 39-29 | 5th in Eastern Conference

Offensive Rating: 114.2 (15th) | Defensive Rating: 112.0 (7th) | Net Rating: +2.2 (12th)

Jakob Poeltl will have his hands full with the Nikola Jokic matchup tonight, and although he will undoubtedly receive help in the form of digs and perhaps outright doubles, he will still have to hold his own at least some of the time if Toronto will have a chance at winning this game. Scottie Barnes will likely spend some time on Jokic as well, as we’ve seen him do in the past. Both players have the size and girth that is required to even have a shot at getting a stop on Jokic.

Jokic is one of the best passers in the game, so the rotations need to be on point as well. Toronto’s rotations are good as a whole, but they need to be even sharper tonight.

While Denver’s offense is the best in the league, their defense is a major weak point for them. Jokic can be put in actions consistently, and attacking him in drop coverage, especially with Brandon Ingram and Immanuel Quickley who can put in floaters or mid-range jumpers can be very fruitful. Toronto’s best bet is constantly attacking Jokic, and using the subsequent rotations from Denver’s defense to find good looks.

Nuggets Outlook

Record: 42-28 | 6th in Western Conference

Offensive Rating: 120.1 (1st) | Defensive Rating: 115.8 (21st) | Net Rating: +4.2 (7th)

It is not only Jokic that can cause Toronto a headache either. First time All-Star Jamal Murray is averaging a career-high 25.1 points per game and a career high 7.1 assists per game and his on-ball scoring is as dangerous as ever. Toronto’s perimeter defenders have been the Achilles heel of their defense this season, and with Murray receiving handoffs from Jokic which will get him downhill, this weak point in the defense can be exposed. Toronto will need to be sticky on these handoffs, namely Jamal Shead and Quickley, who will likely spend the most time on Murray.

Denver has multiple excellent shooters in their lineup as well such as Aaron Gordon and Cam Johnson, who will punish Toronto if they do not recover and close out in time.

Game Info

Tip-Off: 9:00 p.m. ET

Television: Sportsnet

Venue: Ball Arena

Starting Lineups (Projected)

Denver Nuggets

PG: Jamal Murray

SG: Christian Braun

SF:Cam Johnson

PF: Aaron Gordon

C: Nikola Jokic

Toronto Raptors

PG: Immanuel Quickley

SG: RJ Barrett

SF: Brandon Ingram

PF: Scottie Barnes

C: Jakob Poeltl

Injury Report

Toronto Raptors

Collin Murray-Boyles (Thumb) – Doubtful

Denver Nuggets

Peyton Watson (Hamstring) – Out

Team Spread Money Total Toronto Raptors +7.5 (–115) +210 O 233.5 (-115) Denver Nuggets -7.5 (-105) -256 U 233.5 (-105)

Odds as of Mar.20th, 12:00 a.m. ET

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