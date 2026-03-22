Gameday: Raptors vs. Suns, March 22

The Toronto Raptors continue with their five-game road trip, making a stop in Phoenix to take on the Suns on Sunday.

The Toronto Raptors continue with their five-game road trip, making a stop in Phoenix to take on the Suns on Sunday.

This game marks the second meeting between the two teams in 10 days, with the Raptors coming out on top in a spirited 122-115 win in the last matchup.

This is Scottie Barnes NBA-leading 9th clutch block of the season.



Putting together a DPOY-worthy season.



Boyyyyy did the Raptors need this win. pic.twitter.com/XwhRsPUdx6 — Esfandiar Baraheni (@JustEsBaraheni) March 14, 2026

In that one, it was Brandon Ingram and RJ Barrett leading the way. The former knocked down five triples to finish with a game-high 36 points, while the Mississauga, Ont. native Barrett finished with 22 points, six rebounds, and five assists.

From Samson Folk on Ingram’s last performance against the Suns:

“This wasn’t just one of his most voluminous scoring outbursts as a Raptor; it was hyper-efficient and hyper-necessary. When the ball found him on the swing, he hit the open looks. When the ball found him up top with pressure to score? He found a way. Most importantly, he found the ON switch in the clutch. He came into this game at sub-34 percent on clutch shots, one of the worst in the NBA, and he was virtually mistake-free in the close to this game. His presence was a huge boost for the Raptors in general, but he made shots, too.”

While the Raptors have won three of their last four games, which began against the Suns nearly 10 days ago, Phoenix has since spiralled.

The Suns closed their six-game road trip with four straight losses — including the one against Toronto — dropping games to the Boston Celtics, Minnesota Timberwolves, and San Antonio Spurs.

Phoenix returned home last night to begin a four-game home stand against the Bucks, but dropped its fifth game in a row. Jalen Green led the way in that one, finishing with a team-high 24 points, three rebounds, and two assists.

The Raptors catch a Suns team that’s not only on the second night of a back-to-back, but also banged up. Dillon Brooks and Mark Williams are out longer term, while Grayson Allen, Royce O’Neale, Amir Coffey, and Haywood Highsmith are dealing with various ailments.

Raptors Outlook

Record: 39-30 | 5th in Eastern Conference

Offensive Rating: 114.3 (14th) | Defensive Rating: 112.2 (8th) | Net Rating: +2.1 (12th)

Top performer:

Scottie Barnes – 18.6 points, 7.9 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 3.0 stocks, 49.7 field goal percentage.

Quick facts:

Despite having the sixth-lowest 3-point percentage (34.6), the Raptors boast the 11th-highest field goal percentage (47.5).

Toronto is the top team in the Eastern Conference with 18.8 fast break points.

The Raptors rank fourth in the NBA in assists per game (28.8).

Suns Outlook

Record: 39-31 | 7th in Western Conference

Offensive Rating: 113.8 (19th) | Defensive Rating: 112.9 (10th) | Net Rating: +0.8 (16th)

Top performer:

Devin Booker – 25.8 points, 3.9 rebounds, 5.9 assists, 1.1 stocks, 45.3 field goal percentage.

Quick facts:

The Suns average the fifth-most offensive rebounds per game (12.9).

Phoenix averages the third-most steals per game in the NBA (9.8).

The Suns play at the sixth slowest pace.

Game Info

Tip-Off: 9:00 p.m. ET

Television: Sportsnet

Venue: Mortgage Matchup Center

Starting Lineups (Projected)

Phoenix Suns

PG: Collin Gillespie

SG: Jordan Goodwin

SF: Devin Booker

PF: Jalen Green

C: Oso Ighodaro

Toronto Raptors

PG: Immanuel Quickley

SG: RJ Barrett

SF: Brandon Ingram

PF: Scottie Barnes

C: Jakob Poeltl

Injury Report

Toronto Raptors

Collin Murray-Boyles (Thumb) – Questionable

Chucky Hepburn (Knee) – Out

Phoenix Suns

Royce O’Neale (Knee) – Questionable

Grayson Allen (Knee) – Questionable

Amir Coffey (Ankle) – Questionable

Haywood Highsmith (Knee) – Questionable

Dillon Brooks (Hand) – Out

Mark Williams (Foot) – Out

Team Spread Money Total Toronto Raptors -1 (–120) -120 O 220.5 (-110) Phoenix Suns +1 (+102) +102 U 220.5 (-110)

Odds as of Mar.22, 12:00 a.m. ET