Quick Reaction: Raptors 98, Suns 120

The Raptors couldn’t guard the perimeter and stop the Suns from pouring in 3s. They were already 11-for-19 (58%) from 3 by halftime, and Booker hit a tough one over Scottie to beat the shot clock. The Raps couldn’t hit a 3, except Walter, as the lead got larger and larger. But as we know by now, that’s a personnel issue more than a coaching one. Aside from Walter’s three 3s, the Raps hit only three of them before they mailed it in at the end of the third quarter. Darko should have played Walter more considering he was their one bright spot.

Compared to TJD, he seemed to know what’s going on the court and threw a nice pass to a cutting Battle.

Looked like the star on the Raps lineup when the game didn’t matter. Hit two 3s and seemed worthy of starring in Gillette ads.

The one shining light in this game, especially in the 12-0 second quarter run. Hit a 3 to force a Phoenix timeout after hitting one earlier, which was the best offensive play of the first quarter. BI threw a middy pump fake, attacked, and kicked it out to Walter for a 3. He’s been 42% from downtown since the ASG. Defensively, he pestered Jalen Green and had two consecutive defensive plays. First, he stripped Colin Gillespie and Scottie dunked the ball. Then, he helped the Raps regain possession, drawing an offensive foul in the Suns’ backcourt. In garbage time, he showed some PG skills with an in and out move, and found Dick in the corner.

Had a big offensive board when BI’s mid-range jumper wasn’t falling. He had a nice alley-oop pass to Scottie, but he needs to be more of a scoring threat.

The scoreboard didn’t phase him and he made big plays in attempts to spur runs. He hit a 3, had a big throw down early in the second, and then made a straight line drive and drew the foul. He also made back-to-back baskets. Barrett remains a mentally strong player.

Perhaps, his worst game of the season? He made one strong drive to the basket in the first quarter, but struggled tremendously this entire game. He had four turnovers in the first half, including one where he didn’t see the double coming and the Suns’ steal led to Rasheer Fleming getting an and-one on the other end. When he subbed back in the second quarter, he fouled Jordan Goodwin on a 3-point attempt and ruined the Raptors’ brief run. Nothing was working for him this game. He turned the ball over on a flat 1-4. When IQ found him in the corner, he missed. Even his shot attempt to beat the halftime buzzer was too late. And when he did hit a mid-range jumper in the second half, Goodwin answered back with a corner 3.

His scoring was decent. He hit a big 3 in the 12-0 run. Hit a tough short corner jumper to make it an eight-point game. Had some nice paint twos.

Had an efficient scoring night, but didn’t impose his will in a game that needed him. He made good decisions as a point forward, diming Battle and making a great hit-ahead pass off a jump ball. His mid-range jumpers weren’t enough to damage control early. The Raps needed much, much more from him.

He struggled against the Suns last time, but was useless this game. He got a block at the start of the game, but seemed to have close to no impact.

Your next read from Ian:

“The Toronto Raptors have common ground with Johnson. They too are attempting to short track their way to a meager result. Raptors fans are no strangers to this type of approach. During the 2021-22 season, Nick Nurse infamously worked to game the possession battle in a way that was never seen before and has rarely been replicated since, despite the strategy pervading the league.

Now, the Raptors are once again putting their thumbs on the scale, except this time it’s in the form of controlling transition frequency. Darko Rajakovic’s tactic isn’t as pronounced as Nurse’s chicanery, but it’s present nonetheless. The Raptors are tied for first in how often they run in transition. They also allow other teams to run second-least. (Both per Cleaning the Glass.)”