Raptors could receive massive boost as Collin Murray-Boyles gets upgraded to questionable

Toronto Raptors rookie forward Collin Murray-Boyles has been upgraded to questionable ahead of Monday’s matchup against the Utah Jazz.

This will be the 11th consecutive game that Murray-Boyles will miss due to a thumb injury. This has been a recurring issue for the rookie, who has already missed a handful of games even before this stretch. The initial thumb injury was sustained back on Dec.15 during a matchup against the Miami Heat, and it was re-aggravated on Jan. 18 against the Los Angeles Lakers, causing him to miss four games at the time.

The Raptors have gone 5-6 during this 11-game stretch without Murray Boyles. He could see a much bigger role if he’s cleared, with Jakob Poeltl (back) and Immanuel Quickley (foot) both sidelined.

The 20-year-old has suited up for 47 games this season, starting in 22 of them. He has averaged 7.8 points, 5 rebounds, and 2 assists per game during 22.3 minutes of playing time this season. He has also shot 55.7 percent from the field and 35.4 percent from beyond the arc.

On Utah’s side, they will be without many notable players, including Isaiah Collier (hamstring), Jaren Jackson Jr. (knee), Lauri Markkanen (hip), and Jusuf Nurkic (nose). Cody Williams is doubtful with right shoulder soreness.

With so many players out for the Jazz, this will be a perfect opportunity for the Raptors to bounce back in the win column after losing back-to-back games to the Denver Nuggets and the Phoenix Suns. The Raptors have dropped a few “easy” ones in the last couple of weeks, including a 122-111 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans and a disappointing 120-98 loss to the Phoenix Suns, who were riding a four-game losing streak.

The Raptors are currently positioned as the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 39-31 record. With just 12 games remaining on the schedule, it is critical that the Raptors take advantage of weaker opponents, especially with just 2.5 games separating seeds 5-10.

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