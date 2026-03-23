Raptors film room: Brandon Ingram needs to play faster

Brandon Ingram had, perhaps, his worst game as a Toronto Raptor tonight. They need him to play faster. How do they do it?

Here’s Teru’s read on the game:

If the last game was soul-defining, this one was soul-crushing. A relatively healthy Raptors team lost to the still-Dillon Brooks-less Phoenix Suns, who came in with five straight losses. They lost to a good team that’s been struggling lately. Nothing went right from the jump.

The Raptors couldn’t guard the perimeter and stop the Suns from pouring in 3s. They were already 11-for-19 (58%) from 3 by halftime and Booker hit a tough one over Scottie to beat the shot clock. The Raps couldn’t hit a 3, except Walter, as the lead got larger and larger. But as we know by now, that’s a personnel issue more than a coaching one. Aside from Walter’s three 3s, the Raptors hit only three of them before they mailed it in at the end of the third quarter. Darko should have played Walter more considering he was their one bright spot.

Perhaps, his worst game of the season? He made one strong drive to the basket in the first quarter and struggled tremendously this entire game. He had four turnovers in the first half, including one where he didn’t see the double coming and the Suns’ steal led to Rasheer Fleming getting an and-one on the other end. When he took a break and subbed back in the second quarter, he fouled Jordan Goodwin on a 3 and ruined the Raptors’ brief run. Nothing was working for him this game. They ran a flat 1-4 for him. Turnover. IQ kicked out a pass to him in the corner, but missed. Even his shot attempt to beat the buzzer at halftime was too late. And when he did hit a mid-range jumper, Goodwin nullified and topped it up with a corner 3.