Multiple Raptors set career-highs in blowout win over Utah Jazz

It was a career-night for multiple Raptors as they handily took care of the tanking Utah Jazz on Monday night.

Before we get into the individual records, we must acknowledge that the Raptors set a franchise record with 49 assists, a performance that is both indicative of their shot-making and an indictment of the Jazz defense. Leading the way in that pristine passing performance was Jamal Shead, who had a career-high 15 assists as he took the injured Immanuel Quickley’s starting spot. This is Shead’s seventh career game of 10+ assists, and surpasses his previous high of 13 that he set earlier this season against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Who received the majority of those assists? None other than Ja’Kobe Walter, who tied his career high in made threes as he hit six of his eight attempts from deep. The previous time he accomplished this feat was against the Houston Rockets on December 22nd, 2024, where he also scored a career-high 27 points. The confidence Walter was shooting with was unmatched, every single shot felt like it was going down (and the majority of them did!).

Defensively, there were two guys who had career-nights. First, Sandro Mamukelashvili had a premier defensive night, jumping every single passing lane en route to five recorded steals, though I really think that they missed a couple. Regardless, he surpassed his previous high of 3 steals, which he has reached three times, most recently against the Chicago Bulls on February 5th, 2026. Then, it was Collin Murray-Boyles in his first game back from injury who had a career-high five blocks. Marking his fifth game with 3+ blocks.

While the Raptors were simply taking care of business against a bad team, the way in which they handled it was much needed, and hopefully multiple record-breaking nights can provide some spark to a struggling bench unit.

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