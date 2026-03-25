Gameday: Raptors vs. Clippers, March 25

The Toronto Raptors wrap up their five-game Western road trip in Los Angeles as they play the Clippers at Intuit Dome.

The Toronto Raptors wrap up their five-game western road trip in Los Angeles as they play the Clippers at Intuit Dome.

The Dinos will look to end their road trip above .500 after claiming wins against the Utah Jazz and Chicago Bulls, but dropping games to the Phoenix Suns and Denver Nuggets.

They might be short-handed once again, however, as wing Brandon Ingram (heel), guard Immanuel Quickley (foot), and centre Jakob Poeltl are all questionable after also missing the team’s last game in Utah.

The Raps will take on a streaky Clippers team that’s looking to keep a two-game win streak alive. Before their recent pair of wins, the team dropped four straight contests, all before winning four straight.

Los Angeles may be without its star player, former Raptor Kawhi Leonard, as he deals with an ankle injury, however. On the year, the 34-year-old is averaging 28.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 2.4 stocks.

This will be the second time the pair of squads face, as the Clippers came out on top 121-117 in overtime at Scotiabank Arena just over two months ago. In that one, Scottie Barnes led the way for Toronto, finishing with 24 points, seven rebounds, and six assists.

Raptors Outlook

Record: 40-31 | 5th in Eastern Conference

Offensive Rating: 114.4 (15th) | Defensive Rating: 112.4 (7th) | Net Rating: +2.0 (12th)

Top performer:

Scottie Barnes – 18.6 points, 7.8 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 2.9 stocks, 50.4 field goal percentage.

Quick facts:

Despite sitting in the bottom 10 in 3-point percentage (34.9), the Raptors boast the 9th-highest field goal percentage (47.7).

Toronto turns the ball over the eighth-least amount in the NBA at 13.8 per game.

The Raptors rank third in the NBA in assists per game (29.1).

Clippers Outlook

Record: 36-36 | 8th in Western Conference

Offensive Rating: 116.4 (11th) | Defensive Rating: 115.4 (19th) | Net Rating: +1.0 (16th)

Top performer:

Kawhi Leonard – 28.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 2.4 stocks, 50.4 field goal percentage.

Quick facts:

The Clippers are in the top seven in the association in field goal percentage (48.5) and 3-point percentage (36.5), while also leading the league in free throw percentage (82.6).

Despite the Raptors posting the seventh-lowest rebounds per game (42.2), the Clippers rank second-lowest at 40.5 per cent per game.

Los Angeles ranks in the top 10 in steals per game (9.0).

Game Info

Tip-Off: 10:30 p.m. ET

Television: TSN

Venue: Intuit Dome

Starting Lineups (Projected)

Los Angeles Clippers

PG: Darius Garland

SG: Derrick Jones

SF: Kawhi Leonard

PF: Nic Batum

C: Brook Lopez

Toronto Raptors

PG: Jamal Shead

SG: RJ Barrett

SF: Ja’Kobe Walter

PF: Scottie Barnes

C: Sandro Mamukelashvili

Injury Report

Toronto Raptors

Brandon Ingram (Heel) – Questionable

Jakob Poeltl (Back) – Questionable

Immanuel Quickley (Foot) – Questionable

Chucky Hepburn (Knee) – Out

Alijah Martin (G League) – Out

AJ Lawson (G League) – Out

Los Angeles Clippers

Kawhi Leonard (Ankle) – Questionable

Jordan Miller (Back) – Questionable

Yanic Konan Niederhauser (Foot) – Out

Bradley Beal (Hip) – Out

Team Spread Money Total Toronto Raptors +4 (–106) +152 O 224.5 (-105) Los Angeles Clippers -4 (-114) -108 U 224.5 (-115)

Odds as of Mar.25, 12:00 a.m. ET