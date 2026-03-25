Zach Lowe discusses Colin Murray-Boyles for NBA All-Rookie team

Podcast host Zach Lowe mentioned Colin Murray-Boyles in a discussion of who should make the all-rookie team during the most recent episode of his podcast, The Zach Lowe Show.

The power forward, who was drafted ninth overall in last year’s draft, has played well this season. As of writing, he has put up 7.8 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 2.0 assists across 48 games this season, with career highs of 19 points and 15 rebounds.

Now, Murray-Boyles’ availability has been somewhat limited this season as he has been battling a thumb injury dating back to Dec. 15, when he played against the Miami Heat. He re-aggravated the injury during a game against the Los Angeles Lakers. He has now missed 11-straight games.

Lowe noted that Murray-Boyles “could very well end up being one of the seven or eight best players from this draft class,” also noting the thumb injury that has plagued him for most of this season. He also noted that “defensively, [Murray-Boyles] has been as advertised.”

Alongside Murray-Boyles, Lowe also touched on New Orleans Pelicans point guard Jeremiah Fears, Charlotte Hornets shooting guard Sion James, Sacramento Kings shooting guard Nique Clifford, and Boston Celtics forward Hugo Gonzalez. While he acknowledged that Murray-Boyles may not make the All-Rookie teams this year, he was very optimistic about his future.

Murray-Boyles did play 17 minutes in the 143-127 win over the Utah Jazz, recording 9 points, 4 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal, and 5 blocks.

The 40-31 Raptors currently sit fifth in the Eastern Conference, a half-game ahead of the Atlanta Hawks, and one and a half games ahead of the Philadelphia 76ers. The Raptors are in Los Angeles tonight to play the Clippers at the Intuit Dome, before going on a homestand against the New Orleans Pelicans and the Orlando Magic on Friday, Mar. 27, and Sunday, Mar. 29.

CHECK OUT OFF THE ROSTER – NEW EPISODES EVERY WEEKDAY

Off The Roster is Toronto sports. Hosted by Cabbie Richards, Lindsay Dunn, and Dan Riccio, this is the go-to morning conversation for everything happening in the 6ix – Hockey, Baseball, Basketball and everything in between. From breakout performances and questionable trades to throwback jerseys, viral moments, and the stories fans are actually talking about—it’s smart, sharp, and never scripted. Live weekday mornings on the Nation Network YouTube channel and available wherever you stream podcasts, the show delivers real opinions, real chemistry, and real Toronto energy. Missed an episode? Catch up anytime. Off The Roster—The new sound of the 6ix.