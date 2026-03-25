Tempo announce Olaf Lange as associate head coach

The Toronto Tempo are adding to their coaching staff.

The Tempo have started their sprint to the May 8 tip off with one more addition to the coaching staff.

Olaf Lange has been added to the team as an associate head coach the Tempo announced on Wednesday.

Lange comes with a host of WNBA experience, included many seasons working alongside head coach Sandy Brondello on the New York Liberty. He joins assistant coaches Ciara Carl and Brian Lankton.

Lange and Brondello are married, they met while she was a player in Germany and he was a development coach. They coached together in New York and even faced each other while on opposite benches at the WNBA Finals in 2021.

“Olaf is another women’s basketball industry expert whose experience immediately elevates our organization,” general manager Monica Wright Rogers said in a press release. “He’s a WNBA champion, a national team head coach, and someone who has coached across multiple continents. As we assemble this staff, our focus has been on surrounding our players with leaders who understand accountability, growth, and the demands of the modern game. Olaf brings that perspective and strengthens an already outstanding coaching group.”

Lange is a two-time WNBA champion (Chicago Sky 2021, New York Liberty 2024), and has served as the head coach of the women’s national program in Germany (2001-03) and in Russia (2017-19).

On the Tempo, Lange will work closely with Brondello to support the entire coaching staff with game preparation, scouting, player development, on-court strategy, and performance.

The Tempo play their first regular-season game on May 8 after their first preseason game on April 29. The expansion draft is expected to be held on April 6, followed by the opening of free agency and the entry draft on April 13. Training camp opens on April 19.

LOTTO MAX x Toronto Raptors Max Contract Fan Contest is back! Providing Raptors Fans the chance to build their own prize pack worth $50,000. Some of the epic prizes up for grabs include Season Tickets for 2026-2027, A Dinner with a Toronto Raptor and even a piece of the Raptors Championship Court! To enter for a chance to win and learn more, visit https://play.raptors.com/tb_app/543378

No Purchase Necessary. 18+, Ontario only. Ends March 29, 2026. Grand Prize winner to select one Prize from each of Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. Visit the Toronto Raptors App for full contest rules, prize details and how to enter.