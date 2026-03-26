The Raptors are back on thin ice

Samson Folk & Trevon Heath get together to discuss the latest in the Raptors realm.

From the latest on the QR:

“Fultz: Fultz played 9 minutes and didn’t record much in the stat department outside of 2 assists to Sandro Mamukelshvilli in the third quarter which were both triples. He only took one shot in the entire game, which was a missed 14 footer. Fultz couldn’t penetrate against LA’s defense and when he tried to he was just forced to pick up his dribble and reset. Grade:D+

Ingram: Ingram was forced to take plenty of tough shots tonight as a result of the suffocating defense from the Clippers, and he was also looked to to create something out of nothing plenty of times when Toronto’s offensive possessions would falter. With his go-to area being clogged, Ingram was pretty inefficient as a whole tonight, and he did not pass the ball well at all, given how much LA was shading him on his on-ball possessions. Grade:C+”

From Camden:

Raptor of the week: Jakob Poeltl

I think it’s best for us all if we just act like Sunday’s nightmare matchup with the Phoenix Suns didn’t happen. At least I’m sure this week’s RoTW would like to forget. Playing just 17 minutes, Poeltl didn’t secure a single rebound, score a point, or actively help the team in any way, shape, or form. Aside from the awful (for everyone) final game of the week, Poeltl had himself one of his best week’s of the season.

On the week Poeltl averaged 13.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 2.0 stocks but again, if we forget the Phoenix game ever happened, those numbers jump to: 20.0 points, 9.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 2.0 stocks while shooting 70.8% from the field and 66.7% from the free throw line. By far his best showing of the season capped off with a 23 point,11 rebound performance against MVP-contender Nikola Jokic.

Current Raptor of the Week standings:

Scottie Barnes – 5 times Brandon Ingram – 4 times Immanuel Quickley – 2 times Ja’Kobe Walter – 2 times Collin Murray-Boyles – 2 times RJ Barrett – 1 time Jakob Poeltl – 1 time“

Have a blessed day.