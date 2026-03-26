Toronto Tempo hire Sadie Edwards as Assistant Coach, Head Video Coordinator

The Toronto Tempo have added yet another coach to its staff.

The team have announced that Sadie Edwards has been named an Assistant Coach and Head Video Coordinator ahead of the inaugural season.

Edwards, a native of Blairstown Township, New Jersey, USA, brings both WNBA and NCAA coaching experience. Following her playing time at the University of Southern California, Edwards joined Indiana University as a Graduate Assistant, and later worked in coaching roles with the Oregon Ducks and Lamar University.

She then took her talents to the WNBA, spending the 2022 season as the operations manager with the New York Liberty. Edwards then returned to the NCAA, joining Baylor University as an Assistant Coach and Recruiting Coordinator.

However, this isn’t Edwards’ only experience with the Tempo, as she spent 2025 as a Freelance NCAA Scout for the organization.

“Sadie is someone I’ve known well and watched closely over the years,” said Sandy Brondello, Head Coach, Toronto Tempo. “She’s incredibly driven, highly prepared, and brings a deep understanding of player development and the modern game. Her ability to connect with players, paired with her experience at both the collegiate and professional levels, makes her a great fit for our staff as we continue building the Tempo culture.”

Edwards has been recognized as one of women’s basketball’s rising coaching talents, being named to the WBCA 30 under 30 list in both 2023 and 2024. Edwards was also selected by The Athletic as one of the top assistant coaches in the U.S. in 2024.

Edwards also has playoff experience, with her collegiate coaching resume including four NCAA Tournament appearances, with both Elite Eight and Sweet Sixteen runs. One of those Elite Eight runs came in the 2021 season with the Hoosiers, who finished their season with a combined record of 46-12.

Edwards joins longtime WNBA coach Olaf Lange as recent coaching additions to Sandy Brondello’s staff ahead of the club’s May 8 tip-off. The expansion draft for both the Tempo and the Portland Fire will take place on April 3.