Gameday: Pelicans @ Raptors, March 27th

The Toronto Raptors will host the New Orleans Pelicans tonight as they look to avenge their previous loss and get back in the win column. The middle and bottom of the eastern conference standings are heavily contested currently, so each win the rest of the season will go a long way. New Orleans pulled off the upset the last time they faced off against Toronto, and it is up to Toronto to make sure that they do not get to claim victory again.

Raptors Outlook

Record: 40-32 | 6th in Eastern Conference

Offensive Rating: 114.2 (17th) | Defensive Rating: 112.6 (9th) | Net Rating: +1.6 (13th)

With Immanuel Quickley sidelined with a foot injury, the Raptors do take a blow to their shooting, as Quickley is the best volume three-point shooter on the team. Taking his place will be Ja’Kobe Walter who has shown that he is a reliable shooter, and a bit more impactful as a defender. New Orleans runs a fairly small lineup, with Herbert Jones at the 5, and while this does grant them speed and spacing on offense, it will also give Jakob Poeltl ample opportunity to have his way on the glass, and as a roller. Scottie Barnes will also have better looks since he will be getting to the paint and not having to navigate a giant rim protector on the back end.

Where Toronto needs to control this game is on the defensive end. Toronto can not allow Dejounte Murray to dominate in the pick n’ roll like he did last game, and with Walter defending him, Toronto has a very pesky and sticky defender to pressure Murray adequately. With Collin Murray-Boyles back, Toronto now has multiple defenders who can aid in containing Zion Williamson as well. Barnes can take the primary matchup, and have Poeltl on the backline as well, and in minutes without those two, Murray-Boyles can take on that challenge.

Pelicans Outlook

Record: 25-49 | 11th in Western Conference

Offensive Rating: 113.6 (20th) | Defensive Rating: 115.8 (21st) | Net Rating: -3.6 (21st)

New Orleans’ best hope tonight is to make this a fast paced game, where they use the advantages of their small-ball lineup, and catch Toronto slipping in transition. Defensively their unit as a whole is pretty weak, and there are plenty of spots for Toronto to attack. So in order for New Orleans to win this game, the recipe is similar to the last game: supercharge your offense with transition looks, and then have Williamson and Murray pick up the pieces in the halfcourt.

Trey Murphy III is questionable tonight and his status is something that will swing the tides of this game immensely. If he suits up then that is another player Toronto has to account for, someone who is a dangerous shooter who is also very athletic. But if he does sit out then it limits New Orleans’ offense in a big way as well.

Game Info

Tip-Off: 8:30 p.m. ET

Television: Sportsnet

Venue: Scotiabank Arena

Starting Lineups (Projected)

Denver Nuggets

PG: Dejounte Murray

SG: Trey Murphy III

SF:Saddiq Bey

PF: Zion Williamson

C: Herbert Jones

Toronto Raptors

PG: Ja’Kobe Walter

SG: RJ Barrett

SF: Brandon Ingram

PF: Scottie Barnes

C: Jakob Poeltl

Injury Report

Toronto Raptors

Immanuel Quickley (Foot) – Out

New Orleans Pelicans

Bryce McGowens (Toe) – Questionable

Team Spread Money Total Toronto Raptors -8.5 (–115) -334 O 228.5 (-115) New Orleans Pelicans -8.5 (-105) +267 U 228.5 (-105)

Odds as of Mar.27th, 12:00 a.m. ET

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