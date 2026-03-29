Gameday: Magic vs. Raptors, March 29

The countdown is on for the postseason as the Toronto Raptors host the Orlando Magic at Scotiabank Arena on Sunday evening in a big-time matchup for positioning in the Eastern Conference.
Only two games separate the No. 5 seed (which the Raptors currently hold) and the No. 10 seed, with Toronto and Orlando right in the thick of things.
The Raptors will look to sweep a two-game set at home after taking down the New Orleans Pelicans 119-106 on Friday, while the Magic, on the other hand, will look to stop a skid.
After snapping a six-game losing streak in Sacramento against the Kings on Thursday, Orlando will now try to stop a three-game road skid in Toronto.
It will be the third and final meeting between the pair of teams, with the season series set at one a piece. The Raptors squeaked out a 107-106 win in the first matchup as the team overcame a 21-point deficit thanks to 19 points from Jamal Shead, who’s in line to start with Immanuel Quickley ruled out.
In game two, it was Orlando winning with a 13-point fourth-quarter comeback of their own, which was led by Desmond Bane almost two months ago. Brandon Ingram had a big day in that one, going for 35 points, three rebounds, and two assists.
Raptors Outlook
Record: 41-32 | 5th in Eastern Conference
Offensive Rating: 114.2 (17th) | Defensive Rating: 112.5 (8th) | Net Rating: +1.8 (12th)
Top performer:
- Scottie Barnes – 18.5 points, 7.8 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 2.9 stocks, 50.5 field goal percentage.
Quick facts:
- Despite sitting in the bottom 10 in 3-point percentage (34.9), the Raptors boast a top 10 field goal percentage (47.7).
- Toronto turns the ball over the eighth-least amount in the NBA at 13.8 per game.
- The Raptors rank third in the NBA in assists per game (29.2).
Magic Outlook
Record: 39-34 | 9th in Eastern Conference
Offensive Rating: 114.7 (14th) | Defensive Rating: 113.9 (15th) | Net Rating: +0.8 (17th)
Top performer:
- Paolo Banchero – 22.8 points, 8.4 rebounds, 5.1 assists, 1.3 stocks, 46.2 field goal percentage.
Quick facts:
- Orlando turns the ball over the fifth least in the association at 13.6 per game.
- The Magic allow the second-least opponent second-chance points at only 13.2 per game.
- The Magic sit in the bottom six in 3-point percentage (34.6) and in the bottom 10 in field goal percentage (46.4).
Game Info
Tip-Off: 6:00 p.m. ET
Television: TSN
Venue: Scotiabank Arena
Starting Lineups (Projected)
Orlando Magic
PG: Jalen Suggs
SG: Desmond Bane
SF: Tristan da Silva
PF: Paolo Banchero
C: Wendell Carter Jr.
Toronto Raptors
PG: Jamal Shead
SG: RJ Barrett
SF: Brandon Ingram
PF: Scottie Barnes
C: Jakob Poeltl
Injury Report
Toronto Raptors
Brandon Ingram (Heel) – Questionable
Collin Murray-Boyles (Back) – Questionable
Trayce Jackson-Davis (Knee) – Questionable
Immanuel Quickley (Foot) – Out
Chucky Hepburn (Knee) – Out
Orlando Magic
Anthony Black (Abdomen) – Out
Franz Wagner (Ankle) – Out
Jonathan Isaac (Knee) – Out
|Team
|Spread
|Money
|Total
|Toronto Raptors
|-2.5 (–112)
|-142
|O 224.5 (-110)
|Orlando Magic
|+2.5 (-108)
|+120
|U 224.5 (-110)
Odds as of Mar.29, 12:00 a.m. ET