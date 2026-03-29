Gameday: Magic vs. Raptors, March 29

The countdown is on for the postseason as the Toronto Raptors host the Orlando Magic at Scotiabank Arena on Sunday evening in a big-time matchup for positioning in the Eastern Conference.

The countdown is on for the postseason as the Toronto Raptors host the Orlando Magic at Scotiabank Arena on Sunday evening in a big-time matchup for positioning in the Eastern Conference.

Only two games separate the No. 5 seed (which the Raptors currently hold) and the No. 10 seed, with Toronto and Orlando right in the thick of things.

The Raptors will look to sweep a two-game set at home after taking down the New Orleans Pelicans 119-106 on Friday, while the Magic, on the other hand, will look to stop a skid.

After snapping a six-game losing streak in Sacramento against the Kings on Thursday, Orlando will now try to stop a three-game road skid in Toronto.

It will be the third and final meeting between the pair of teams, with the season series set at one a piece. The Raptors squeaked out a 107-106 win in the first matchup as the team overcame a 21-point deficit thanks to 19 points from Jamal Shead, who’s in line to start with Immanuel Quickley ruled out.

In game two, it was Orlando winning with a 13-point fourth-quarter comeback of their own, which was led by Desmond Bane almost two months ago. Brandon Ingram had a big day in that one, going for 35 points, three rebounds, and two assists.

Raptors Outlook

Record: 41-32 | 5th in Eastern Conference

Offensive Rating: 114.2 (17th) | Defensive Rating: 112.5 (8th) | Net Rating: +1.8 (12th)

Top performer:

Scottie Barnes – 18.5 points, 7.8 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 2.9 stocks, 50.5 field goal percentage.

Quick facts:

Despite sitting in the bottom 10 in 3-point percentage (34.9), the Raptors boast a top 10 field goal percentage (47.7).

Toronto turns the ball over the eighth-least amount in the NBA at 13.8 per game.

The Raptors rank third in the NBA in assists per game (29.2).

Magic Outlook

Record: 39-34 | 9th in Eastern Conference

Offensive Rating: 114.7 (14th) | Defensive Rating: 113.9 (15th) | Net Rating: +0.8 (17th)

Top performer:

Paolo Banchero – 22.8 points, 8.4 rebounds, 5.1 assists, 1.3 stocks, 46.2 field goal percentage.

Quick facts:

Orlando turns the ball over the fifth least in the association at 13.6 per game.

The Magic allow the second-least opponent second-chance points at only 13.2 per game.

The Magic sit in the bottom six in 3-point percentage (34.6) and in the bottom 10 in field goal percentage (46.4).

Game Info

Tip-Off: 6:00 p.m. ET

Television: TSN

Venue: Scotiabank Arena

Starting Lineups (Projected)

Orlando Magic

PG: Jalen Suggs

SG: Desmond Bane

SF: Tristan da Silva

PF: Paolo Banchero

C: Wendell Carter Jr.

Toronto Raptors

PG: Jamal Shead

SG: RJ Barrett

SF: Brandon Ingram

PF: Scottie Barnes

C: Jakob Poeltl

Injury Report

Toronto Raptors

Brandon Ingram (Heel) – Questionable

Collin Murray-Boyles (Back) – Questionable

Trayce Jackson-Davis (Knee) – Questionable

Immanuel Quickley (Foot) – Out

Chucky Hepburn (Knee) – Out

Orlando Magic

Anthony Black (Abdomen) – Out

Franz Wagner (Ankle) – Out

Jonathan Isaac (Knee) – Out

Team Spread Money Total Toronto Raptors -2.5 (–112) -142 O 224.5 (-110) Orlando Magic +2.5 (-108) +120 U 224.5 (-110)

Odds as of Mar.29, 12:00 a.m. ET