Raptors’ Scottie Barnes records career-high 15 assists against Magic

As the Toronto Raptors keep rolling, they annihilated a would-be playoff-race rival in the Orlando Magic on Sunday evening. And amidst the 50-point (and counting) victory, Scottie Barnes set a new career high in assists. He recorded 15, with them coming in all varieties. In transition, in the half-court, as the primary creator, as a secondary attacker.

This is not the first time Scottie Barnes’ ingenious passing has dazzled us.

With Immanuel Quickley remaining out with plantar fasciitis, and Brandon Ingram also out with a heel injury, Barnes has seen a far larger share of the offence shift to his shoulders. Though he didn’t start at point guard, as he did in Toronto’s last contest against the New Orleans Pelicans, he still was the cornerstone of Toronto’s offence.

I wrote this after Toronto’s win over New Orleans:

And given this chance, Barnes responded. Barnes passed with aplomb. He found cutters and shooters. He collected hockey assists, too, when the defence overreacted to his first-option passing targets. Early on, he sent an entry pass into the paint from half-court, leading to a layup. He hit pull-up jumpers from all across the court as instead of bumping and grinding his way through drives, he looked for one- or two-dribble jumpers from the free-throw line extended.

Barnes is peaking at just the right time for the Raptors. With this win, they remain at fifth in the Eastern Conference standings, just holding off the teams nipping at their heels. That includes the Magic. Ostensibly.

The Raptors continue to pound the Magic at this very moment, though it’s doubtful Barnes again sees the floor and adds to his career high. The Raptors next play on March 31 against the Detroit Pistons in Detroit.

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