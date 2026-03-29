Scottie Barnes passes Fred VanVleet for 8th on Raptors’ all-time scoring list

Not only did Scottie Barnes set a new career-high with 15 assists tonight, but his 23-point performance also propelled him past Fred VanVleet for 8th on the Raptors’ all-time scoring list.

Scottie Barnes has passed Fred VanVleet for 8th all-time on the Raptors franchise scoring list.



He's the 9th player to reach 6,000+ points in a Raptors jersey. https://t.co/j8HuWP8H9P — Zulfi Sheikh (@zulfi_sheikh) March 29, 2026

Barnes tied VanVleet with a putback and-1 layup in the third and then ultimately achieved the milestone when he threw down a dunk late in the third quarter of the Raptors’ 139-87 blowout win over the Orlando Magic.

Raptors Top 10 in total points:

Demar DeRozan – 13,296 Kyle Lowry – 10,540 Chris Bosh – 10,275 Vince Carter – 9,420 Pascal Siakam – 8,875 Andrea Bargnani – 6,581 Morris Peterson – 6,498 Scottie Barnes – 6,094 Fred VanVleet – 6,090 Jonas Valančiūnas – 5,511

This achievement comes just 76 days after Barnes passed Jonas Valančiūnas for 9th on the all-time scoring list, though this will be the last jump for Barnes this season. With just 8 games remaining in the regular season, Barnes is unable to surpass Peterson, though he has the chance to move as high as 6th in the 2026-27 campaign.

Barnes and the Raptors are currently fighting tooth and nail to keep the 5-seed in the Eastern Conference playoff race, and tonight’s performance from Barnes was massive in a must-win game against the 7-seed Orlando Magic. Barnes will continue his climb up the record books on Tuesday night, as the Raptors continue their playoff push in a matchup with the East-best Detroit Pistons.

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