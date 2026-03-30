Former Raptor Terrence Ross impressed by Scottie Barnes

In the latest edition of Off The Roster, the trio of Lindsay Dunn, Cabbie Richards, and Dan Riccio welcomed a special guest: former Raptors legend Terrence Ross.

If you were unaware, Terrence Ross is now a media member, as he retired from professional basketball in 2023. He now runs a podcast, Off The Rip and is a co-host with Stephen Madison. He was at the game yesterday when the Raptors got a huge 139-87 win, as the former Raptor is also a beloved member of the Orlando Magic community after being a part of the trade that saw Serge Ibaka come to town.

When asked about what impressed the former pro about the Raptors last night, he responded with ” Scottie, and their ability to play defence. I know they live off fast break points and turnovers, but I did not expect it to be like that, and then just seeing the growth of Scottie has been amazing.”

Prior to that, they briefly spoke about a nickname that he acquired once he got to Orlando, as Dunn referred to him as “the human torch” due to his ability to get hot so quickly, as many Raptors fans probably remember his then franchise record of 51 points in a single game against the Los Angeles Clippers way back on January 25, 2014. The record now belongs to Fred VanVleet, set back in 2021 as he had a 54-point outing against none other than the Orlando Magic.

The rest of the podcast covered more about the matchup that saw Toronto blow out Orlando, and some personal questions about Ross himself and the teams that he was a part of. Check out the rest of the podcast by clicking the link here, especially if you’re a big Raptors fan who wants to hear some stories about the former Raptors teams that featured Kyle Lowry and DeMar DeRozan.

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