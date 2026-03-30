Toronto Tempo hire TMU’s Carly Clarke as assistant

One of Canada’s legendary women’s basketball coaches is staying home, as the Toronto Tempo have hired Carly Clarke as an Assistant Coach.

A native of Halifax, Nova Scotia, Clarke has been the head coach of Toronto Metropolitan University’s Women’s basketball team since 2012, earning both OUA and USports coach of the year honours.

At the international level, Clarke has been a long-standing member of the Canadian women’s national team’s coaching staff. Clarke served as an assistant coach at both the Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

She has also worked with Canada Basketball’s “high performance pathway,” leading the U19 national team to bronze medals at the FIBA World Cup, and has served as the Head Coach of the U23 team at international competition.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Carly to our staff,” said Sandy Brondello, Head Coach, Toronto Tempo. “Carly is a coach players trust and respect. She brings tremendous energy, a deep understanding of the game, and a real passion for developing athletes every day. Her experience at every level of sport and her commitment to excellence make her a perfect fit for what we’re building.”

Clarke is described as being widely regarded for her expertise in player development, defensive systems, and game preparation. This addition should strengthen the Tempo not only defensively, but also in developing younger players, considering the tempo have the second pick in the expansion draft, and the sixth overall pick in the WNBA entry draft.

As noted by Sportsnet, Clarke joins a staff headed up by two-time WNBA champion Sandy Brondello, and a staff that includes Olaf Lange and Sadie Edwards.