Gameday: Raptors at Pistons, March 31st

The Toronto Raptors are headed to Detroit to take on the Pistons tonight, and it may be a very different Pistons squad than they faced in their last matchup. In their matchup earlier this month, Toronto got the clutch victory over the full-powered Pistons, but Detroit could be without many of their starters tonight. Cade Cunningham is sidelined with a collapsed lung, while Isaiah Stewart, Jalen Duren, Duncan Robinson, and Tobias Harris are all questionable with various injuries. With the season coming to a close soon, and the middle of the eastern conference still being contested, Toronto will take wins any way they can get them.

Raptors Outlook

Record: 42-32 | 5th in Eastern Conference

Offensive Rating: 114.5 (16th) | Defensive Rating: 112.1 (6th) | Net Rating: +2.4 (11th)

Toronto can control this game defensively, Detroit does not have Cunningham so they can pin their ears back, help as much as they like, and dominate the game on that side of the ball. Offensively, they will be without Immanuel Quickley and potentially without Brandon Ingram which could severely hurt their offense from a self creation and shooting standpoint.

This will likely be a low-scoring defensive game and if Toronto can contain Duren, they will have an excellent chance at winning this game. Scottie Barnes’ defensive excellence will be needed tonight, along with some good rim protection from Jakob Poeltl. Detroit is a paint scoring team, and Toronto has the defensive weapons to control them.

Pistons Outlook

Record: 54-21 | 1st in Eastern Conference

Offensive Rating: 116.8 (9th) | Defensive Rating: 108.7 (2nd) | Net Rating: +8.1 (3rd)

Detroit sidelined multiple starters last night, perhaps so they could suit up for tonight’s game and even without the services of Cunningham, Detroit has shown that they can still compete in and win games. Their aggressive and high-pressure defense is still intact, and they still have Harris and Duren who can lead the charge scoring wise. Naturally without Cunningham they take a massive blow playmaking wise, and although Daniss Jenkins has been solid since he joined the starting lineup, he is nowhere near the playmaker that Cunningham is. Their pick n’roll offense is weaker, and they do not have a reliable ball handler who can get downhill anymore.

Toronto’s defense thrives against teams with less shooting, and Detroit’s spacing plays right into their hands. They can overwhelm Detroit’s ball handlers with nail help, and rely on Poeltl and Barnes to clean things up on the back end without too much fear of being punished from behind the arc.

Game Info

Tip-Off: 8:00 p.m. ET

Television: Sportsnet

Venue: Little Caesars Arena

Starting Lineups (Projected)

Detroit Pistons

PG: Daniss Jenkins

SG: Duncan Robinson

SF:Ausar Thompson

PF: Tobias Harris

C: Jalen Duren

Toronto Raptors

PG: Ja’Kobe Walter

SG: RJ Barrett

SF: Brandon Ingram

PF: Scottie Barnes

C: Jakob Poeltl

Injury Report

Toronto Raptors

Immanuel Quickley (Foot) – Out

Brandon Ingram (Heel) – Questionable

Collin Murray-Boyles (Back) – Questionable

Detroit Pistons

Cade Cunningham (Toe) – Out

Jalen Duren (Knee) – Questionable

Duncan Robinson (Hip) – Questionable

Tobias Harris (Hip) – Questionable

Isaiah Stewart (Calf) – Questionable

Team Spread Money Total Toronto Raptors +2.5 (–115) +124 O 219.5 (-115) Detroit Pistons -2.5 (-105) -146 U 219.5 (-105)

Odds as of Mar.31st, 12:00 a.m. ET

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