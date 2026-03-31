Gameday: Raptors at Pistons, March 31st

The Toronto Raptors are headed to Detroit to take on the Pistons tonight, and it may be a very different Pistons squad than they faced in their last matchup. In their matchup earlier this month, Toronto got the clutch victory over the full-powered Pistons, but Detroit could be without many of their starters tonight. Cade Cunningham is sidelined with a collapsed lung, while Isaiah Stewart, Jalen Duren, Duncan Robinson, and Tobias Harris are all questionable with various injuries. With the season coming to a close soon, and the middle of the eastern conference still being contested, Toronto will take wins any way they can get them.
Raptors Outlook
Record: 42-32 | 5th in Eastern Conference
Offensive Rating: 114.5 (16th) | Defensive Rating: 112.1 (6th) | Net Rating: +2.4 (11th)
Toronto can control this game defensively, Detroit does not have Cunningham so they can pin their ears back, help as much as they like, and dominate the game on that side of the ball. Offensively, they will be without Immanuel Quickley and potentially without Brandon Ingram which could severely hurt their offense from a self creation and shooting standpoint.
This will likely be a low-scoring defensive game and if Toronto can contain Duren, they will have an excellent chance at winning this game. Scottie Barnes’ defensive excellence will be needed tonight, along with some good rim protection from Jakob Poeltl. Detroit is a paint scoring team, and Toronto has the defensive weapons to control them.
Pistons Outlook
Record: 54-21 | 1st in Eastern Conference
Offensive Rating: 116.8 (9th) | Defensive Rating: 108.7 (2nd) | Net Rating: +8.1 (3rd)
Detroit sidelined multiple starters last night, perhaps so they could suit up for tonight’s game and even without the services of Cunningham, Detroit has shown that they can still compete in and win games. Their aggressive and high-pressure defense is still intact, and they still have Harris and Duren who can lead the charge scoring wise. Naturally without Cunningham they take a massive blow playmaking wise, and although Daniss Jenkins has been solid since he joined the starting lineup, he is nowhere near the playmaker that Cunningham is. Their pick n’roll offense is weaker, and they do not have a reliable ball handler who can get downhill anymore.
Toronto’s defense thrives against teams with less shooting, and Detroit’s spacing plays right into their hands. They can overwhelm Detroit’s ball handlers with nail help, and rely on Poeltl and Barnes to clean things up on the back end without too much fear of being punished from behind the arc.
Game Info
Tip-Off: 8:00 p.m. ET
Television: Sportsnet
Venue: Little Caesars Arena
Starting Lineups (Projected)
Detroit Pistons
PG: Daniss Jenkins
SG: Duncan Robinson
SF:Ausar Thompson
PF: Tobias Harris
C: Jalen Duren
Toronto Raptors
PG: Ja’Kobe Walter
SG: RJ Barrett
SF: Brandon Ingram
PF: Scottie Barnes
C: Jakob Poeltl
Injury Report
Toronto Raptors
Immanuel Quickley (Foot) – Out
Brandon Ingram (Heel) – Questionable
Collin Murray-Boyles (Back) – Questionable
Detroit Pistons
Cade Cunningham (Toe) – Out
Jalen Duren (Knee) – Questionable
Duncan Robinson (Hip) – Questionable
Tobias Harris (Hip) – Questionable
Isaiah Stewart (Calf) – Questionable
|Team
|Spread
|Money
|Total
|Toronto Raptors
|+2.5 (–115)
|+124
|O 219.5 (-115)
|Detroit Pistons
|-2.5 (-105)
|-146
|U 219.5 (-105)
Odds as of Mar.31st, 12:00 a.m. ET
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