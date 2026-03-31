Masai Ujiri joins Tempo as Principal Owner

Former Raptors general manager and president Masai Ujiri is joining the newly formed Toronto Tempo’s ownership group.

Even after being dismissed as the Raptors president last summer, it seems that there are no hard feelings for the icon who led Toronto to its first NBA championship back in 2019, as he joins the new WNBA expansion side, Toronto Temple, which will kick off its inaugural season in the summer.

They will first have to go through the expansion draft that’s coming up on April 3rd at 3:30 p.m. Eastern time, as both the Tempo and the Portland Fire will be picking from the unprotected pool of players from the rest of the WNBA, as each team will have a right to protect five players from being draft eligible.

Ujiri has always been an advocate for growing the game of basketball, even internationally, as his project, Giants of Africa, was kick-started by him before he even got to Toronto, all the way back in 2003, when he was still a part of the Denver Nuggets front office. It was started to discover basketball talent for those who didn’t have the ability to be scouted the old-fashioned way, either being discovered via the NCAA or playing overseas in a pro league.

Now he enters the WNBA, which is growing rapidly as the league has expanded by three teams in recent years, with the addition of the Golden State Valkyries, who joined the league just a year prior to the Tempo and Fire back in 2025.

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