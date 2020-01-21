Raptors 905 Acquire Henry Ellenson in Exchange for Justin Anderson

Justin Anderson is gone as quickly as he returned.

After re-joining the Raptors 905 following a 10-day stint with the Brooklyn Nets, Justin Anderson is once again a member of the Brooklyn Nets’ organization, this time as a member of their G-League affiliate, the Long Island Nets.

Anderson was traded just prior to tip-off on Monday night, when the Raptors 905 fell to the Lakeland Magic, 105-112. In exchange, the Raptors 905 will receive the rights to Henry Ellenson, who is expected to sign his G-League contract and complete a physical some time between the time of the trade and shoot-around on Wednesday before the 905 take on the Greensboro Swarm.

Ellenson had previously signed a two-way contract with the Brooklyn Nets, but was waived on January 3rd. In 41 G-League games, he averaged a near double-double in points and rebounds, with 19.3 and 9.8 respectively. His 6’10 and 240 lb frame give the 905 the size they need in boxing out their opponents and rebounding in the paint, and at only 23 years old, can be expected to grow as a player.

The Wisconsin native is the second Detroit Pistons draft-pick acquired by the Raptors organization this season, following Stanley Johnson. Ellenson’s name has been floated through the Raptors rumour mill at every trade deadline, with some fans and experts wondering why the Raptors did not draft him 9th in 2016, and chose Jakob Poeltl instead.

Though the deadline for signing two-way players has expired, this trade gives both teams a chance to take a harder look at players they have had their eyes on for some time.