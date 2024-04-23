Fan Duel Toronto Raptors

END OF SEASON AWARDS – Run It Back Raptors Recap w/ Kyle & Zulfi

The final Run It Back show of the Raptors' regular season where Kyle and Zulfi hand out some hardware.

The final Run It Back show of the Raptors’ regular season where Kyle and Zulfi provide their closing thoughts on the 2023-24 season and hand out some end-of-season awards!

Agree or disagree, let us know what you think!

Kyle’s Power Rankings (Mar. 18-31st)

  1. Scottie Barnes
  2. RJ Barrett
  3. Immanuel Quickley
  4. Jakob Poeltl
  5. Gary Trent Jr.
  6. Kelly Olynyk
  7. Gradey Dick
  8. Jordan Nwora
  9. Ochai Agbaji
  10. Bruce Brown
  11. Chris Boucher
  12. Garrett Temple
  13. Javon Freeman-Liberty
  14. Kobi Simmons
  15. Jalen McDaniels

Sound off in the comments! Let us know what you loved, what you hated, and any suggestions you have.

If you’d rather hit our DM’s with your thoughts you can follow us here: @zulfi_sheikh & @RamnarineKyle

