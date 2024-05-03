Canada Draws into Group A for the 2024 U18 AmeriCup

After Argentina was announced as the host country for the 2024 FIBA U18 AmeriCup last month, the draw results were officially released on May 1st. Canada (#9) sits in Group A alongside Venezuela (unranked), the Dominican Republic (#19) and Puerto Rico (#15).

As mentioned previously, all 8 teams automatically qualify for the knockout stages. Interestingly, Canada will be led by Mexico City Capitanes (NBA G-League) head coach Ramón Díaz. Canada Basketball has typically gone with domestic candidates for the head coaching position of their cadet teams so bringing in a Spanish head coach, with professional coaching experience, is a notable move in a different direction.

Canada’s roster will primarily be made up of players from the Class of 2025 (birth year 2006). From what I’ve heard, 2024 Basketball Without Borders MVP Will Riley was at the tryout camp earlier in April, alongside other notable prospects like Spencer Ahrens, Babatunde Durodola, Marial Akuentok and 7’8″ Florida commit Olivier Rioux.