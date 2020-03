Host Samson Folk brings on his RR colleague, Lukas Weese to talk about his self-isolation, experiencing the pandemic with the Blue Jays in training camp, and the Chris Bosh era in Toronto.

Grab the iTunes feed or check us out on Stitcher on Android. There is also the plain old feed or just listen below:

Listen to “#1157 – COVID-19 & The Chris Bosh Era w/ Lukas Weese – Raptors Weekly Podcast” on Spreaker.