The Interview: Sterling Brown, Raptors 905 swingman, NBA Vet

"That ambition is tied into my DNA. It's in my blood."

A highly articulate, revealing, and touching sit-down with Raptors 905 swingman Sterling Brown. We go over Sterling’s basketball upbringing, which includes some heated battles with his older brother and nine-year NBA veteran Shannon Brown. We relive the filthy move Sterling put on John Collins on the night Sterling set his career high in points. And we learn why Sterling’s ambition never waivered despite personal tragedy and professional instability. Sterling’s response to the final question left host Andrew Damelin with chills. The same might just happen to you.

