Minnesota is perfectly built to give Denver trouble, but I was still shocked how much trouble they gave Denver in Round 1! Fun game. Will the Nuggets struggle on offense to that extent again? Minnesota’s defense is great, but man, that was wild to watch.

And OG Anunoby versus Pascal Siakam is about to be incredible. Who you got? Well, let me rephrase – does anyone have the Pacers?

Anyway, come hang out, I’ll be around in the comment section too if you want to chat.