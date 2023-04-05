Gameday: Raptors @ Celtics, April 5

Toronto's quest to pass Atlanta for eighth in the East is going to need quite the miracle tonight.

The Raptors are finally over .500, but it will be tough to remain there.

Toronto and Boston play a two game set in Beantown before the Raptors’ regular season finale against Milwaukee on Sunday. Both teams are on the second leg of back to backs.

Raptors scope (40-39, 9th in East | Offensive rating: 10th | Defensive rating: 12th)

Toronto took care of a depleted Hornets team as expected and are now over .500 for the first time since December 7th. Chris Boucher and Will Barton both scored 20-plus off the bench, marking a Raptor first since March 2021. Barton made more threes last night (six) than he did in his other 12 games combined as a Raptor (five).

Unfortunately, the “Midlanta” Hawks keep winning along with the Raptors to keep Toronto in ninth. Atlanta hosts the Wizards, who likely will be missing arguably their four best players (Bradley Beal, Kristaps Porzingis, Kyle Kuzma, Monte Morris) for the rest of the season. Unless ATL lays a complete egg at home, the Raptors will be playing to tie once again.

Celtics scope (54-25, 2nd in East | Offensive rating: 2nd | Defensive rating: 3rd)

Boston fell victim to Joel Embiid on Tuesday night, who dropped 52 points on 20-25 (!!) shooting. Combined with a Milwaukee win in Washington, the Celtics are now three games behind the Bucks for the top seed in the East. In other words, that’s not happening. Boston also has the season tiebreaker plus a two game advantage over Philly despite yesterday’s loss. Therefore they seem destined for the two seed.

A few Celtics rested last night, assuming they will play in this game. It wouldn’t be a surprise if this is Boston’s last legitimate tune up before the playoffs. Once they are locked into second, more players could hit the DNP (rest) list. The Raptors won’t be complaining about that, I’m sure.

Game Info

Tip-Off: 7:30pm EDT | TV: TSN 4 | Radio: TSN Radio 1050

Raptors Lineup

Gary Trent Jr. (back) has missed the last seven games. Otto Porter Jr. (foot) is done for the season. Jeff Dowtin Jr. played his 50th game of the season on Tuesday, the maximum allowed for a player on a two way deal. Conversion? Or is that it?

PG: Fred VanVleet, Malachi Flynn, Dalano Banton

SG: O.G. Anunoby, Will Barton

SF: Scottie Barnes, Ron Harper Jr, Joe Wieskamp

PF: Pascal Siakam, Chris Boucher, Thaddeus Young

C: Jakob Poeltl, Precious Achiuwa, Christian Koloko

Celtics Lineup

Jaylen Brown (back), Robert Williams III (rest) and Payton Pritchard (heel) didn’t play the first leg of their back to back in Philly on Tuesday. Brown was the only one who suited up for the previous game in Utah. They are all considered day to day. Danilo Gallinari (ACL) has been out all season.

PG: Marcus Smart, Malcolm Brogdon, Payton Pritchard

SG: Derrick White, JD Davison

SF: Jaylen Brown, Sam Hauser

PF: Jayson Tatum, Grant Williams, Blake Griffin

C: Robert Williams III, Al Horford, Luke Kornet, Mike Muscala

The Line

Tuesday night’s line had the Celtics favoured by five. Moneyline: Raptors +172 / Celtics -205. Will update the Over/Under.