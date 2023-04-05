Quick Reaction: Raptors 93, Celtics 97

B O. Anunoby 40 MIN, 12 PTS, 4 REB, 2 AST, 4 STL, 5-16 FG, 2-8 3FG, 0-0 FT, 3 BLK, 0 TO, 0 +/- Anunoby had a great start yet again, especially on the defensive end. He’s struggled with the three-point shot in the last two games, but we’re past the point where Anunoby is just a three-and-d player. His offensive performance fell off during this game and usually, I’d let it slide but with the way he’s been playing lately, he deserves a higher standard.

A+ P. Siakam 35 MIN, 28 PTS, 11 REB, 4 AST, 2 STL, 10-17 FG, 0-1 3FG, 8-8 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, 1 +/- Great start to the game tonight from Spicy P. Siakam was successfully attacking mismatches all night long. He had his best performance late in the third quarter as he brought the game back to a single-digit deficit.

B J. Poeltl 23 MIN, 10 PTS, 7 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 5-8 FG, 0-0 3FG, 0-2 FT, 0 BLK, 2 TO, 10 +/- Solid start to the game, great work defensively denying a lob attempt and playmaking as both his assists came in the opening frame. It would be nice if Poeltl gets more runs as his usage usually falls off as the game goes on.

B+ S. Barnes 39 MIN, 18 PTS, 8 REB, 5 AST, 2 STL, 7-13 FG, 2-5 3FG, 2-4 FT, 1 BLK, 4 TO, 1 +/- Turnover to start the game had me thinking that Barnes will struggle again tonight, but he got on the scoring board around the six-minute mark in the first quarter, which gave him some confidence as he scored seven points in a row. Good three-point shooting and solid defence tonight. He had a great fourth quarter outside of the free throw misses.

D- F. VanVleet 37 MIN, 7 PTS, 4 REB, 5 AST, 1 STL, 2-14 FG, 1-12 3FG, 2-2 FT, 1 BLK, 1 TO, 4 +/- Picked up a hand injury on his weak hand in the first half so that probably limited his abilities this game but VanVleet almost had a copy of last night’s performance. He played solid defence and was playmaking but again he was scoreless until the third quarter. This time he didn’t have the third-quarter explosion that he had last night. Some very clean looks late in the game that could have completely changed the outcome of the game had he knocked them down.

C- C. Boucher 11 MIN, 2 PTS, 3 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 1-4 FG, 0-2 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, -13 +/- Showed some great body control on a fast break bucket when he avoided a charge attempt by Grant Williams. That was pretty much it from Boucher tonight as he didn’t get another chance in the second half.

F G. Trent Jr. 16 MIN, 0 PTS, 2 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 0-5 FG, 0-2 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, -5 +/- Welcome back Trent Jr. He appeared in his first contest since March 19. Very rusty as the backcourt violation in the second quarter and missed shots showed that. It was a terrible game but he hasn’t played in an official game for almost a month so we’ll let this one slide.

D- C. Koloko 05 MIN, 0 PTS, 1 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 0-0 FG, 0-0 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, -10 +/- Tough outing for Koloko as his most memorable moment from this game was him almost scoring on Toronto’s basket when battling for a rebound.

A P. Achiuwa 20 MIN, 16 PTS, 9 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 7-11 FG, 1-2 3FG, 1-1 FT, 1 BLK, 1 TO, -4 +/- An impressive basket on Blake Griffin early in the second quarter as he showed some nice handles on the play. Great work on the offensive glass too. Back-to-back games with a three-pointer for Achiuwa so that’s encouraging as he’s struggled shooting lately. Easily the best bench member tonight but not a lot of competition from the rest of the pack. He earned a closing role tonight and played well down the stretch as well.

C W. Barton 14 MIN, 0 PTS, 1 REB, 2 AST, 0 STL, 0-2 FG, 0-1 3FG, 0-0 FT, 1 BLK, 0 TO, -4 +/- He actually wasn’t terrible tonight. Decent playmaking and defence but his two misses were unlucky as they were good looks.