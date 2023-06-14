Birth of the Darko Period, VanVleet Hate and Nuggets Win It All – Confederacy of Dunks

This week, we're talking about the Nuggets winning it all, how to make the draft more entertaining, the Darko Rajakovic hire and VanVleet hitting the market.

Off-Season Funhouse: Episode 289

Joining us this week: He’s an actor and producer from shows like The Amazing Gayl Pile, it’s Brooks Gray, along with his sons Marc E Mann and Spency G from the Orangeball Juice Podcast!

(00:00) – Intro time, song and dance, all that

(04:48) – NBA: Major takeaways from the Nuggets winning their first ever title

(19:44) – NBA: How to make the NBA draft more entertaining

(32:57) – Raptors: Darko Rajaković is the new head coach! What is the initial reaction to this hiring?

(45:00) – Raptors: Fred VanVleet has turned down his player option and will become a unrestricted free agent. He gets a lot of hate from Raptors fans. Why is that?

