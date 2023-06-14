,

Birth of the Darko Period, VanVleet Hate and Nuggets Win It All – Confederacy of Dunks

This week, we're talking about the Nuggets winning it all, how to make the draft more entertaining, the Darko Rajakovic hire and VanVleet hitting the market.

by

Off-Season Funhouse: Episode 289

Joining us this week: He’s an actor and producer from shows like The Amazing Gayl Pile, it’s Brooks Gray, along with his sons Marc E Mann and Spency G from the Orangeball Juice Podcast!

(00:00) – Intro time, song and dance, all that

(04:48) – NBA: Major takeaways from the Nuggets winning their first ever title

(19:44) – NBA: How to make the NBA draft more entertaining

(32:57) – Raptors: Darko Rajaković is the new head coach! What is the initial reaction to this hiring?

(45:00) – Raptors: Fred VanVleet has turned down his player option and will become a unrestricted free agent. He gets a lot of hate from Raptors fans. Why is that?

Creative Commons licensing credits for each episode can be found here.

Make sure to check all our Raptors podcasts; all Confederacy of Dunks episodes are available separately as well.

The Rapcast can be found wherever you download podcasts.

Previous: Jeff Dowtin Jr.: 2022-23 Season In Review

Leave a Comment