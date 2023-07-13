In-Season Tourney, Off-Season Moves and Saying Bye to Fred – Confederacy of Dunks

This week, we're talking about Freddie going to Summer League, thoughts on the in-season tournament, favourite VanVleet moments and latest off-season moves.

Off-Season Funhouse: Episode 291

Joining us this week: He’s the original co-host of Confederacy of Dunks, it’s Kevin Dowse! He writes, he pods, it’s Raptors Republic’s very own Adon Moss!

(00:00) – Intro, Freddie breaks down his wild trip to Vegas for Summer League!

(16:57) – NBA: Thoughts and feelings on the in-season tournament.

(36:25) – NBA: How would you get an NBA player out of a crowded area without being detected? It gets gross.

(47:43) – Raptors: Fred VanVleet has left us for Houston. We discuss our favourite Fred memories in a final ode to the undrafted hero.

(55:48) – Raptors: It’s a post-draft, off-season round-up of the current state of the team.

