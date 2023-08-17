Raptors 2023-24 Schedule

Mark your calendars, everyone, Toronto’s regular season kicks off on October 25 at home against Ant-Man’s Timberwolves. This is the Raptors 29th season in the NBA and the record of opening games at home has reached 12 consecutive, as well as starting the season at home for the 23rd time overall.

Fun Facts

14 Back to backs

Longest homestand: 5 games

Longest road trip: 6 games (twice)

Only one game on US national TV vs Bulls on January 18, 2024

Notable Games

Right after the game against Minnesota, Toronto will have a chance to avenge themselves after a disappointing loss in the play-in tournament against the Bulls as the two will face off on October 27.

Raptors will see first-overall pick Victor Wembanyama early on in San Antonio on November 5.

Fred VanVleet returns to Toronto on February 9, but it won’t be their first meeting as Toronto will be in Houston a week before on February 2 for their opening matchup.

The champs – Denver Nuggets will be in town just before Christmas on December 20.

Toronto will get an early look at the new Celtics as they’re in Boston on remembrance day, November 11.

Kyle Lowry’s Heat will be in town on January 17, 2024.

The Raptors will see Kawhi Leonard and Norman Powell two times in January, first on the road on the 10th and then at home on the 26th.

Those are just a few of the many great matchups that are in there. Check out the full schedule at https://www.nba.com/raptors/schedule