Quick Reaction, Portland 99 Raptors 91

C+ O. Anunoby 30 MIN, 10 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST, 2 STL, 4-12 FG, 2-9 3FG, 0-0 FT, 1 BLK, 2 TO, 0 +/- Anunoby played a solid game coming off his recent injury. Looked like he was dealing with a bit of rust shooting-wise as he couldn’t get his shot from beyond the arc which definitely did hurt the team in the long run.

A- P. Siakam 35 MIN, 20 PTS, 6 REB, 3 AST, 1 STL, 9-21 FG, 0-6 3FG, 2-3 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, -2 +/- Siakam came out with a FIRE lit under him after his last performance. He immediately came out playing aggressively, leading to him getting his offence going early. His defence was also an incredible help to the team, whether he was playing tough on-ball defence leading to heavily contested shots, or forcing who he was guarding into a quick double team. Which would result in a bad pass or a steal. His transition offense was great as well, not forcing any shots but looking to make the right play leading to easy buckets. Overall a solid game for him, just couldn’t get his shot from beyond the arc going.

B- J. Poeltl 29 MIN, 14 PTS, 10 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 6-8 FG, 0-0 3FG, 2-3 FT, 1 BLK, 2 TO, -5 +/- Poeltl was solid early on tonight, his pick-and-roll with Dennis has led to easy buckets for the team. Moving without the ball was key for him, getting the inside position for those quick layups. His rebounding was a definite need in this game because as soon as he went to the bench, the Raptors would get dominated on the glass by Ayton.

A- S. Barnes 37 MIN, 20 PTS, 12 REB, 2 AST, 2 STL, 8-19 FG, 1-4 3FG, 3-3 FT, 1 BLK, 4 TO, 1 +/- SCOTTIE IS THAT GUY. Another fantastic game for Scottie, securing himself another double-double. He was all over the place tonight, on defense and offense. His defence sparked energy into the team. It seems to me that Scottie’s confidence is growing, not afraid to take pull-up threes in transition. Even the things you don’t see, like being vocal to teammates, and holding them accountable when mistakes are made. His off-ball movement was also great tonight, setting off-ball screens for Gradey and Flynn leading to the easy buckets.

B D. Schroder 32 MIN, 10 PTS, 1 REB, 8 AST, 1 STL, 4-10 FG, 1-3 3FG, 1-1 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, 1 +/- Dennis was solid for the Raptors tonight, his pick-and-roll with Jakob was his bread and butter tonight. Schroder made it very easy for the team in transition. He wasn’t forcing any of his shots, looking for the open man and creating those good looks. If only those looks could’ve been converted.

C+ G. Dick 21 MIN, 4 PTS, 6 REB, 0 AST, 2 STL, 2-7 FG, 0-3 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, -9 +/- Dick was the best player off the bench for the Raptors tonight. He came in with immediate energy, and it helped the team at points. Even though he couldn’t get his three-point shot going, he was everywhere else. Playing the passing lanes, deflecting loose balls, making the right pass and not settling for contested shots. It’s the little things that help the team in the long run.

D G. Trent Jr. 19 MIN, 3 PTS, 1 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 1-7 FG, 0-1 3FG, 1-3 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, -10 +/- Trent. Jr just couldn’t get it going tonight. I know that he has the ability to create shots off the dribble but some of the shot’s he was taking tonight weren’t the greatest, such as a contested fading midrange shot. Hopefully, he can bounce back next game and just let the game come to him.

D M. Flynn 15 MIN, 6 PTS, 1 REB, 0 AST, 1 STL, 3-5 FG, 0-2 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, -9 +/- After these past few games, Flynn isn’t it. There were times on defence when it looked like he didn’t know who to rotate to, or who to close out on. The Raptors need that spark from the bench when the starters look for a rest and I don’t think that Flynn can provide that spark.

C- C. Boucher 17 MIN, 4 PTS, 7 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 1-4 FG, 0-0 3FG, 2-2 FT, 1 BLK, 1 TO, -3 +/- Boucher had himself a decent game but was getting destroyed on the boards. Times were when it got scrappy and he was giving up some easy second-chance points to the Trailblazers. In those moments you have to treat every shot like a miss and crash the boards.

C- J. McDaniels 05 MIN, 0 PTS, 0 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 0-1 FG, 0-1 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, -4 +/- In the short minutes, McDaniels played, he played some incredible on-ball defense forcing a shot clock violation. He was also able to easily penetrate the pain, kicking it out for an open three. Maybe it’s time to give him a few more minutes?