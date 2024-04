Well, if Jamal Murray and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander aren’t the winners so far of the first few games of the first round, I’m not sure who else could be. Team Canada, let’s goo. Game winners are awesome.

Meanwhile, my Bucks smoked the Indiana Pacers, without Giannis, in Game 1. Extremely impressive game.

Home teams stay winning. Any other thoughts? How’s everyone holding up?