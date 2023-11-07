Scottie’s Too Hottie & the “Less Than 82” DRAFT – Confederacy of Dunks EPISODE 300!

We cover a bunch of topics from Scottie Barnes’ HOT start to the season to what the hell are we going to do with Pascal Siakam? Our guest Matt Mcready and co-host/producer Andy get quizzed hard by Freddie on a single game that took place in 2010 and our first draft (of many) of the…

We cover a bunch of topics from Scottie Barnes’ HOT start to the season to what the hell are we going to do with Pascal Siakam? Our guest Matt Mcready and co-host/producer Andy get quizzed hard by Freddie on a single game that took place in 2010 and our first draft (of many) of the “Andy Hull” era of COD, the “Less Than 82” draft! The Less Than 82 draft is where we draft a lineup of 5 players from Raptors history, all of whom have played 82 regular season games or less for the team. LOOK OUT HEDO TURKOGLU FANS (jk we know they dont exist). Happy 300 pods!!