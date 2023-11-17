Quick Reaction: Celtics 108, Raptors 105

B S. Barnes 32 MIN, 14 PTS, 3 REB, 6 AST, 0 STL, 5-13 FG, 2-6 3FG, 2-3 FT, 1 BLK, 1 TO, -3 +/- Scottie was taking a lot of tough looks in the post and he was not showing the outside shot very well but defensively it felt like he was everywhere, he didn’t let Tatum go off, showing off his strength when Tatum tried to attack, but Scottie couldn’t really get his offense going either sadly.

A P. Siakam 29 MIN, 23 PTS, 6 REB, 5 AST, 0 STL, 11-16 FG, 0-1 3FG, 1-1 FT, 0 BLK, 3 TO, 17 +/- Pascal dominated this game during all of his minutes and Boston could not handle him in the post, early foul trouble led to reduced minutes for him in the first half but in the second half he made shot after shot in the post and showed off his amazing footwork as well, also made some great passes out of the post.

B+ J. Poeltl 34 MIN, 11 PTS, 8 REB, 4 AST, 1 STL, 5-5 FG, 0-0 3FG, 1-2 FT, 0 BLK, 3 TO, 1 +/- Jakob’s playmaking to open the game was really great, and he was doing a great job of being a release valve on offense by just lingering around the rim.

B G. Trent Jr. 31 MIN, 14 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 4-9 FG, 3-5 3FG, 3-4 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 14 +/- Gary was hot in this one but it was earlier on in the game, still though he did his job well, not a particularly good defensive game from him though sadly.

A- D. Schroder 35 MIN, 23 PTS, 7 REB, 6 AST, 0 STL, 9-19 FG, 5-11 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 2 TO, 1 +/- Dennis’ scoring and playing were superb for most of the night, he shot the three ball very well and had more scoop layups than you can count, but on the defensive end he was getting taken advantage of by bigger players all night, and late game he took some questionable shots as well, overall good night for Schroeder.

D G. Dick 10 MIN, 0 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 0-5 FG, 0-4 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 2 TO, -10 +/- Poor game from Gradey who still can’t seem to get his three ball to fall and in this game he made some bad decisions, took some bad shots, and looked noticeably worse on defense, hopefully the rook can bounce back.

C- J. McDaniels 07 MIN, 4 PTS, 0 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 2-5 FG, 0-1 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, -8 +/- Mcdaniels only had a brief stint of playing time in this one and it wasn’t very strong on either end, couldn’t really find his footing in this one.

B+ P. Achiuwa 25 MIN, 5 PTS, 9 REB, 1 AST, 2 STL, 2-4 FG, 0-2 3FG, 1-2 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, -2 +/- Precious played some really nice defense tonight, helping contest at the rim a bunch and using his size well, attacked the basket pretty well the few times he did. He also rebounded well.

C C. Boucher 18 MIN, 6 PTS, 4 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 2-6 FG, 1-2 3FG, 1-2 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, -10 +/- Boucher was attacking the rim a bunch but it wasn’t leading to much, he definitely wants those looks back, not a strong defensive game from him.

C- M. Flynn 19 MIN, 5 PTS, 1 REB, 5 AST, 0 STL, 2-5 FG, 1-1 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, -15 +/- A couple of rough stretches during this game for Malachi on both ends, missed some easy looks, made some questionable decisions, just when he was going to get subbed out in the second half he hit a huge three ball, moved the ball well