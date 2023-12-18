Gameday: Hornets vs Raptors, December 18

This is the second matchup of the season between these teams. The Hornets led by as many as 20 in the first game, shooting over 50 percent from both the field and behind the arc. Scottie Barnes recorded his third career triple-double, leading a surge that gave Toronto a fourth quarter lead. However Charlotte jumped back ahead, Barnes missed a key free throw and the potential tying three. The Hornets won 119-116.

Hornets scope: 7-17, 13th in East | Offensive Rating: 25th (111.3) | Defensive Rating: 30th (121.1)

The Hornets were missing LaMelo Ball in that matchup and they will be even more depleted on Monday. Miles Bridges can’t cross the border. The Hornets were missing other regulars on Saturday against Philadelphia, suffering a 43 point home loss. Much of Charlotte’s last two years has simply been waiting for LaMelo to be healthy again. His conditioning has progressed but there is still a ways to go for Ball to return to the court.

Raptors scope: 10-15, 10th in East | Offensive Rating: 19th (112.7) | Defensive Rating: 17th (114.9)

Toronto is coming off a Jekyll and Hyde series against the Hawks, splitting the two game home set. The Raptors hope to shoot better from three against what is still the worst defence in the league. The Raps were only 6-32 from deep in Charlotte. Precious Achiuwa made half of those (3-4!!) and Scottie was responsible for the other half.

Quote of the day: Darko has a way with words.

"I told him like listen, you are a very good-looking young man when you're smiling and you are very ugly when you have that face"

– Darko quote of the year ( on Malachi) #Raptors pic.twitter.com/NUyMNYAHBJ — Lindsay Dunn (@LindsayDunnTV) December 17, 2023

Hey, whatever works. Flynn had 11 points on Friday, eight assists on Wednesday and is enjoying his best season in year four.

Game Info

Tip-Off: 7:30pm EST | TV: TSN 4/5/4K | Radio: TSN Radio 1050

Hornets Lineup

LaMelo Ball (ankle) remains out, so is Cody Martin and Frank Ntilikina. Mark Williams (back) is doubtful. Gordon Hayward (virus) and P.J. Washington (shoulder) are questionable. Terry Rozier (thumb) is probable. Miles Bridges deleted a post on his twitter that said “Got denied in the 6.”

PG: Terry Rozier, Ish Smith, Nick Smith Jr, Amari Bailey

SG: Brandon Miller, Bryce McGowens, James Bouknight

SF: Gordon Hayward, JT Thor, Leaky Black

PF: P.J. Washington

C: Nick Richards, Nathan Mensah

Raptors Lineup

No changes with Christian Koloko (respiratory). Two-way players are also out, assuming that includes Gradey Dick (will update).

PG: Dennis Schroder, Malachi Flynn

SG: Scottie Barnes, Gary Trent Jr.

SF: O.G. Anunoby, Otto Porter Jr, Jalen McDaniels, Garrett Temple

PF: Pascal Siakam, Chris Boucher, Thaddeus Young

C: Jakob Poeltl, Precious Achiuwa

The Line

A high Raptors spread is always dangerous. Plenty of curveballs this season.