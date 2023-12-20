Quick Reaction: Nuggets 113, Raptors 104

A+ S. Barnes 33 MIN, 30 PTS, 10 REB, 5 AST, 0 STL, 13-21 FG, 1-5 3FG, 3-4 FT, 1 BLK, 3 TO, -4 +/- Scottie was an immovable force when going to the rim today, his touch and size was on full display as he was kissing layups off the glass as if the defender wasn’t there, he was trying to give Toronto the life they needed to win this game and did everything he could.

B P. Siakam 35 MIN, 18 PTS, 5 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 7-16 FG, 1-5 3FG, 3-5 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, -17 +/- Pascal began this game very hot, he was cooking the mismatches he found when Denver Switched, he was attacking the basket pretty well and it led to 12 in the first half, but in the second half he only took 5 shots which led to 6 points, and 18 points total after that hot start.

C- J. Poeltl 19 MIN, 4 PTS, 5 REB, 3 AST, 0 STL, 2-5 FG, 0-0 3FG, 0-0 FT, 2 BLK, 1 TO, -12 +/- Another game where Jakob plays reduced minutes because of what the matchup is doing to him, he wasn’t rebounding well, he wasn’t defending well, and he.just wasn’t offering much at all, hopefully he can have a bounce back stretch.

C O. Anunoby 40 MIN, 9 PTS, 1 REB, 3 AST, 0 STL, 4-9 FG, 1-4 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, -5 +/- OG’s defensive effort was not where it usually is tonight and he seemed kind out checked out at times, his shot was not falling but he managed to find his way to the paint a couple of times, but the defense left lot to be desired.

C+ D. Schroder 31 MIN, 7 PTS, 2 REB, 7 AST, 1 STL, 3-8 FG, 1-2 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 2 TO, -17 +/- Bad defensive game from Dennis tonight as the recent trend for him continues, he also could not find anything to work for him consistently on offense, Denvers size was too much for him to go against, good playmaking tonight though.

B+ G. Trent Jr. 29 MIN, 12 PTS, 3 REB, 4 AST, 0 STL, 4-9 FG, 1-5 3FG, 3-3 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, -11 +/- His three point shot was not falling much tonight but Gary found other ways to contribute and that’s very much needed, he got busy in the mid range area and he moved the ball well.

A+ P. Achiuwa 25 MIN, 13 PTS, 5 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 6-10 FG, 1-2 3FG, 0-1 FT, 1 BLK, 1 TO, 6 +/- Precious is truly vying for that starting center job, his driving and finishing was very impactful today, he had some great plays on defense against Jokic, and he even had a very nice pull up mid range shot along the baseline, he really showed what he can be at his full potential oneway tonight.

C- M. Flynn 16 MIN, 6 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 2-8 FG, 2-3 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, 7 +/- Outside of the two threes in the third quarter, Malachi had a pretty bad game offensively, he was struggling to create space for his own attempts, but he was able to navigate the floor a couple of times in an effort to move the ball.

C. Boucher 12 MIN, 5 PTS, 7 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 2-3 FG, 1-1 3FG, 0-0 FT, 1 BLK, 1 TO, 8 +/- Boucher was very helpful on the boards tonight, an area in which Toronto was having a bit of trouble with early on, and a little bit of scoring from him as well, Boucher’s job is to provide a spark off the bench and that’s what he did tonight.