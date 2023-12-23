Gameday: Jazz vs Raptors, December 23

Two teams that are both fourth from the bottom in their conferences and inquiring minds wonder whats on the horizon.

Jazz scope: 11-18, 12th in West | Offensive Rating: 25th (111.2) | Defensive Rating: 25th (118.1)

Utah is coming off a win in Detroit, which normally would be scoffed at because the Pistons have now lost 25 games in a row. However the Jazz won despite losing missing four of their top six scorers.

Utah is in year two post Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert. It’s unsure what the Jazz will do next with the roster after reports that Lauri Markkanen, Jordan Clarkson and John Collins (already) are all available for a trade. Utah’s 2024 first round pick is top-10 protected, and the Jazz own three first rounders in 2025. They have the assets to completely start fresh if they choose.

Raptors scope: 11-17, 12th in East | Offensive Rating: 21st (112.7) | Defensive Rating: 17th (114.8)

Toronto is 2-2 on the second leg of back-to-backs this season, featuring two of their most impressive wins at Indiana and against the Suns. The Raptors finally put together a strong start against Philadelphia on Friday but then allowed Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and Tobias Harris to combine for 97 points.

The Raptors play nine of their next ten games on the road after the Christmas break.

Positive notes: Pascal Siakam joined Kyle Lowry as the only Raptors to rank top five in points, rebounds and assists. Siakam passed Alvin Williams for fifth on the all-time assists list in the first quarter. Gary Trent Jr. had a season-high five threes yesterday, keeping Toronto afloat late in the third quarter.

Game Info

Tip-Off: 7:30pm EST | TV: Sportsnet 1, 1 4K | Radio: TSN Radio 1050

Jazz Lineup

Keyonte George (foot) is out. Talen Horton-Tucker (foot) is questionable. Josh Christopher and Micah Potter are in the G-League. Lauri Markkannen isn’t on the injury report after missing the Pistons win.

Utah has had eight different players start at least 10 games this season, so the lineup is difficult to predict.

PG: Collin Sexton, Talen Horton-Tucker, Kris Dunn

SG: Jordan Clarkson, Ochai Agbaji

SF: Lauri Markkanen, Simone Fontecchio, Brice Sensabaugh

PF: John Collins, Taylor Hendricks, Luka Samanic

C: Walker Kessler, Kelly Olynyk Omer Yurtseven

Raptors Lineup

The Raptors won the first quarter against Philly 37-28 last night. That’s the first time they have done this month, so don’t expect any changes. Potential 905 players available since they don’t have a game until Dec 27th.

PG: Dennis Schroder, Malachi Flynn

SG: Scottie Barnes, Gary Trent Jr, Gradey Dick

SF: O.G. Anunoby, Otto Porter Jr, Jalen McDaniels, Garrett Temple

PF: Pascal Siakam, Chris Boucher, Thaddeus Young

C: Jakob Poeltl, Precious Achiuwa

