Gameday: Raptors @ Celtics, December 29

Moment of truth for the starting five and new rotations. There’s a new-found optimism in the fanbase after a blowout win against the Wizards but this game will tell us if the rotations are a solution to Raptors problems of the past.

Raptors scope: 12-18, 12th in East | Offensive Rating: 18th (113.5) | Defensive Rating: 14th (114.6)

A huge confidence booster for the Raptors against the Wizards has given the team some much-needed life. The spacing looked a lot better with the new rotations that were long overdue but let’s see how it goes against one of the league’s finest tonight. Raptors have already played the Celtics twice this season and while the first game wasn’t close, the second game during the in-season tournament was a nail-biter that went down to the wire. It wouldn’t be the craziest thing in the world if Toronto pulled off an upset tonight, especially with the way Raptors have played against better teams this season. They’ve pulled off some huge upsets against the likes of the Suns, Mavericks, Bucks and Timberwolves. It’s the easy ones that Toronto’s giving away.

Celtics scope: 24-6, 1st in East | Offensive Rating: 4th (120.5) | Defensive Rating: 3rd (110.6)

The Celtics saved themselves from the huge embarrassment of snapping Detroit’s historic losing streak last night in a tight overtime game. That’s certainly a disadvantage for them going into the contest as they’re on a back-to-back with their starters logging heavy minutes. Even with that disadvantage, Boston should still have the upper hand as they’ve got one of the best teams in the league. Jaylen Brown was unable to play against the Pistons with a lower back contusion so let’s see if he can suit up tonight. Jayson Tatum is still balling though and should be able to do most of the heavy lifting if he’s able to play as he’s now questionable with an ankle injury. Newcomers Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday have fit like a glove to improve an already great team.

Game Info

Tip-Off: 7:30 pm EST | TV: TSN | Radio: TSN Radio 1050

Raptors Lineup

Christian Koloko (respiratory) remains out and Garrett Temple is doubtful with an ankle injury.

PG: Scottie Barnes, Dennis Schroder, Malachi Flynn

SG: Gary Trent Jr, Gradey Dick

SF: O.G. Anunoby, Otto Porter Jr, Jalen McDaniels

PF: Pascal Siakam, Chris Boucher, Thaddeus Young

C: Jakob Poeltl, Precious Achiuwa

Celtics Lineup

Jaylen Brown is questionable with a back injury and Jayson Tatum is questionable with an ankle injury. Al Horford is now out due to rest and the injury report piles up even more with Jrue Holiday who is now questionable(elbow.) Kristaps Porzingis is doubtful(calf.)

PG: Payton Pritchard, Dalano Banton

SG: Derrick White, Svi Mykhailiuk

SF: Sam Hauser, Jordan Walsh

PF: Oshae Brissett, Lamar Stevens

C: Neemias Queta, Luke Kornet

The Line

Current odds from FanDuel from 2 pm.